Exam scheduling conflicts with religious holidays

Several religious holidays fall during Lehigh’s exam period or do not align with breaks in the academic calendar.

Despite the university’s religious accommodation policy, students and faculty have expressed that exams during religious periods can undermine their ability to observe holidays.

Prior to the first common hour exam period at the end of September, Provost Nathan Urban and Chaplain Lloyd Steffen sent an email to Lehigh students and faculty with information about the university’s accommodation policy.

The Religious Accommodation Policy states that students should request schedule changes as early as possible and should be granted them without penalty. Students are expected to email professors in advance, coordinate rescheduling times and, if necessary, work with the Office of Academic Support to arrange testing.

The email encouraged students to work directly with professors if their academic schedules conflict with religious observances.

Urban and Steffen also wrote the university is committed to supporting religious diversity and ensuring students can practice their faith while meeting academic requirements.

This year, Rosh Hashanah fell on Sept. 22-24 and Yom Kippur fell on the evening of Oct. 1-2. The two major Jewish holidays, meant as times for reflection, coincided with the first common hour exam period that fell from Sept. 22 – Oct. 2.

Abby Fischler, ‘28, a Jewish student, said the process of rescheduling exams is frustrating.

“Growing up in Jewish day school, these were always days off, and I was able to observe them fully,” Fischler said. “Now, as a college student, I have to balance my faith with my academic responsibilities.”

Fischler said having multiple exams during the holidays limited her ability to observe. She said it would be helpful if professors avoided scheduling exams on major religious holidays in the first place.

Fischler also said the process of applying for a religious accommodation itself can create additional stress.

Sydney Tavroff, ‘27, said she’s seen classmates struggle to balance fasting and academics during Yom Kippur.

She said she has friends who have fasted through three-hour labs or exams because they felt they couldn’t miss class.

“If Christmas or Easter ever fell on a weekday, you can almost guarantee there wouldn’t be school or exams,” Tavroff said. “But with the Jewish high holidays, we don’t get the same recognition.”

At the same time, Tavroff said she feels supported on campus through Jewish organizations such as Lehigh’s Hillel and Chabad at Lehigh.

Fischler said she’s grateful for the Jewish community she’s found at Lehigh, even when scheduling conflicts are difficult.

“I know the school values Jewish students and recognizes us as part of the campus culture,” Fischler said.

Some faculty members have also taken steps to support students. Liuba Belkin, an associate professor of management, canceled one of her classes to allow students to fully participate in the holidays.

She said Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur hold a significance similar to major Christian holidays.

“If Christmas and a lot (of) Christian holidays are off, why not the Jewish high holidays?” Belkin said. “Out of all the Jewish holidays, these two are especially important (for) spending time with family.”

Belkin said her decision to give students time off reflects both her values as a faculty member and her personal outlook.

Lehigh’s Dialogue Center handles religious accommodation requests for all faiths. Tariq Ameer, the director of Muslim Student Life and an associate chaplain, said he reviews accommodation requests on a case-by-case basis.

Students seeking support can submit a Religious Accommodation Form through the Dialogue Center’s website. The request is reviewed by chaplains, who determine whether it’s reasonable and, if approved, coordinate with professors or university offices to explore possible adjustments.

Ameer said not every request is guaranteed approval, but earlier submissions give his office more time to find alternatives.

Ameer said prior to Ramadan, which is an Islamic holiday observed from Feb. 17 to March 19, educating faculty builds understanding about religious accommodations across campus.

“I held a Zoom meeting with staff and professors to explain that students may feel more tired or have lower energy levels while fasting,” he said. “It’s important to understand that this isn’t about a lack of commitment, but the reality of observing the holiday.”

While the academic calendar largely aligns with Christian holidays, Ameer said the university makes a “sincere effort” to support students of other faiths.

For Eid al-Fitr, the celebratory prayer at the end of Ramadan, Ameer said he notified the university that many students will likely take the day off. This year, Lehigh plans to host an Eid prayer on campus with the Muslim Student Association.

“Policies are important,” Belkin said, “Students need to feel, with any faith, that they are safe and have a home (here).”