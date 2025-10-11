Albano family builds legacy across Lehigh Athletics

When Genna Albano started as a part-time employee at Taylor Gym in 2013, she didn’t expect that over a decade later, three of her children would also call Lehigh their home.

With a degree in clinical laboratory science and previous experience as a licensed broker, Genna Albano said working in fitness was never part of her plan.

Moving from New York to Pennsylvania in 2009, Genna Albano was searching for a sense of community within the Lehigh Valley.

After the move, Genna Albano began taking fitness classes at a local gym and decided to become a certified instructor. One of her class participants worked as a spin instructor at Taylor Gym and connected her with the fitness director, landing her a job.

“My career path took a completely different turn,” Genna Albano said. “I realized when I had my first daughter that working in a hospital setting was no longer my passion.”

Now, as the assistant director of campus, recreation and fitness, Genna Albano manages up to 200 students each semester, while overseeing Taylor Gym’s fitness operations, athletic teams’ work study and Lehigh’s fitness instructor team.

Genna Albano said her oldest daughter, Grace Albano, graduated in May and worked with the athletics department as a manager for the men’s lacrosse team.

Genna Albano said this gave her a distinct lens and the ability to see both perspectives as a staff member and a mom.

Senior Ava Albano, the second-oldest Albano sibling, came to Lehigh in 2022 looking for a new challenge outside of academics.

Growing up attending Lehigh sports games because of her mom, she said her family’s connection to the university fed her fire to apply, but she never felt pressure to attend.

As a three-sport athlete in high school, Ava Albano said she was constantly busy going to practice and games, something she no longer dealt with when she first came to campus.

“Once I graduated and came to Lehigh, I didn’t have practices anymore, and I felt empty,” Ava Albano said. “I didn’t know what to do.”

After seeing a Facebook post for walk-on tryouts for the rowing team, she said she decided to take a leap of faith and sign up, even though she had never heard of the sport outside of her mom mentioning it once before.

Ava Albano said her mom told her the Lehigh athletics department was a solid community to join, inspiring her to try out.

After making the team during the spring of her freshman year, the coach offered her the opportunity to be a coxswain — the athlete who steers the boat and gives commands to the team.

She said she didn’t expect to compete at the Division I level in college, but couldn’t imagine her time at Lehigh any differently.

Ava Albano said she frequently visits her mom at her office in Taylor Gym, especially since her team practices on the top floor of the building, and that her mom helps out with team tailgates and events.

Genna Albano said working in the athletics department has helped her children learn about new opportunities on campus, and her role as a mom has made her a stronger administrator, specifically being able to understand situations from a student’s perspective.

Her son, first-year Peter Albano, works as a student manager for the football team, assisting during practices and on the sidelines.

When the Lehigh football coaching staff needed extra help at practices, they reached out and offered him a role.

Peter Albano said his family’s connection to Lehigh gave him the opportunity to stay involved in athletics after also being a three-sport athlete in high school.

Since arriving at Lehigh this fall, Peter Albano said he’s enjoyed creating his own path on campus as a business student while having the support of his family to navigate the transition.

“When my first round of exams came around, right after I got my grade back, I wasn’t too happy,” Peter Albano said. “Luckily, my mom was on campus and we talked about it. She was able to make me feel better, and I didn’t have to talk to her over the phone.”

Peter Albano said his sisters went through similar first-year struggles at Lehigh and continue to give him great advice.

Living less than a minute long walk from Ava Albano this year, he said their sibling bond and connection is stronger than ever.

Ava Albano said she’s also grateful for her brother to be on the same campus with her mom as her mentor.

“(My mom and brother have) helped me through the highs and lows of school, practices, races — just everything.” Ava Albano said. “Lehigh athletics means so much to our entire family and has shaped me into the person I am today.”