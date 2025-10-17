Break the Silence discusses relationship dynamics

Editor’s Note: The following content may be distressing for some audiences. Reader discretion is advised.

According to Rutgers New-Brunswick University, one in three women and one in 10 men may be victims of sexual dating violence.

Break The Silence’s workshop held on Oct. 16 raised awareness about these statistics on abusive relationships. The student-led organization hosted an event, “One Love: Love Labyrinth, Behind the Post and Door Three” in the Business Innovation Building.

Throughout the event, moderators Amelia Swenson, ‘26, and Grace Lothian, ‘26, showed three videos demonstrating unhealthy signs in romantic relationships.

The videos were created by the One Love Foundation, an organization aiming to end relationship abuse in remembrance of Yeardley Love.

In 2010, Love was killed by her ex-boyfriend George Huguely V at the University of Virginia. Love’s family founded the organization following her death to teach college students about healthy and unhealthy signs in relationships.

The event’s facilitators opened the discussion by asking the 14 attendees about what unhealthy signs might look like in everyday life.

“While everyone does do unhealthy things at times, it is important to recognize that if these types of signs show up in a relationship, (it is important) to prevent them,” Lothian said.

The first video shown was called “Love Labyrinth,” in which a heterosexual couple, Seb and Ali, are happily in a car, smiling and kissing.

Ali is seen leaving the car and tells Seb she wouldn’t be on her phone for a while, as she was planning to go out with a friend. Seb repeatedly calls and texts Ali, and when she arrives home, the two get into an argument which continues throughout the film.

Seb angrily hits and throws objects surrounding Ali. Though she leaves the apartment after the argument, the film shows that she repeatedly comes back.

One student, who chose to remain anonymous, said she was shocked by the film.

“He’s punching a car wheel, but you don’t know what he’s going to hit next,” she said.

The second film, “Behind the Post,” depicted another heterosexual relationship of Zoe and Will, who seem to post only the happy moments in their relationship on their social media page. The two are seen in a heated verbal argument with one another. Will cheats on Zoe, screaming in her face and punching the wall right next to her.

While the aggressive behaviors are shown, positive social media comments on their posts flood the side of the screen.

The film “Door Three” focuses on a queer relationship with two friends, Indigo and Emery, who are concerned about their friend who is experiencing explicit financial and emotional abuse from their partner.

When the two try to confront their friend, they are shut down.

Swenson said romantic relationships can impact friendships. As such, she said it’s important to be aware of the factors contributing to changes in a friendship, especially when those factors are unhealthy romantic relationships.

“Sometimes you just have to let someone figure it out for themselves and listen when they’re ready to talk about it,” Swenson said.

Caera Cope, ‘29, said she attended the event for 5×10 credit, as it was an event available for first-years to fulfill their requirement.

However, she said she learned more than she anticipated, especially about noticing the little details within friends’ relationships.

“If (a couple experiences) a little upset, there could be something larger behind the curtain,” Cope said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with relationship abuse please dial 911 for immediate assistance. Help can also be found at Lehigh’s Counseling & Psychological Services and Equal Opportunity and Title IX Compliance Office.