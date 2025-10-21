Smajlaj reclaims his place on the field

While sophomore defender Paul Smajlaj was playing soccer in Denmark at a tournament against a German academy, the New Jersey native was already on the radar of Division I programs for his poise and field vision.

But just as his recruitment peaked, an injury threatened to derail his rise.

“Going into my senior year of high school, I went shoulder-to-shoulder with an opposing player and fell hard,” Smajlaj said. “It dislocated instantly. I felt an instant pop.”

Surgery followed shortly after Smajlaj’s commitment to Lehigh in September 2023, taking him out for most of his first season.

Initially, his recovery went as planned. Lehigh’s coaching staff supported Smajlaj’s rehabilitation, helping him regain his strength.

But in February 2024, a collision with a teammate during a routine training session caused the same shoulder to pop out again. Another surgery in March 2024 meant another road to recovery, with the months leading up to his first year of college consisting of monitored training.

When Smajlaj’s first collegiate season came around, he could only watch from the sideline on gamedays.

He said he was able to train with his team but without contact, which separated him from where he wanted to be.

“Not being able to share the field with my new brothers who I grew close to felt like a slight separation just because I wasn’t out there on game day,” Smajlaj said. “It really stung.”

With four games left in the 2024 regular season, he reached his goal of medical clearance to return.

The sense of distance during Smajlaj’s first year fueled him through months of offseason work. He said playing in the summer before his sophomore season restored his confidence, rhythm and excitement for the game while also teaching him patience.

“Now I have a better understanding of myself,” he said. “It helped me appreciate everything and take nothing for granted.”

Coming into this season, Smajlaj said his goals are high, hoping to help the team win while having fun with his brothers.

Coach Dean Koski said Smajlaj’s resilience has impressed the entire program, showing up every day to support his teammates and commit to the process of getting healthy.

“From the day (Smajlaj) arrived on campus, he has worked hard,” he said. “His first season, he spent countless hours working with our sports med staff and doing what he was cleared to do in practice without the ability to play in matches.”

Koski said watching an entire season from the sidelines gave Smajlaj a distinct advantage once he returned to action because he learned about his teammates, Lehigh soccer’s system of play, the Patriot League and Division I soccer as a whole.

He said Smajlaj has applied this knowledge to games so far this season and is learning every day.

His teammates have also taken notice of Smajlaj’s knowledge, in his skills and his field presence. Sophomore midfielder Shea Coughlin said Smajlaj’s energy and communication elevate the entire team.

“(Smajlaj) is an intense player,” Coughlin said. “He does a great job being vocal and bringing energy to our team. He keeps all of us accountable while also making sure he handles his own role.”

Coughlin also said Smajlaj had high expectations for himself, so not being able to play last season took a toll on him, but watching him return has been rewarding.

For sophomore midfielder Giacomo Zizza, Smajlaj’s comeback has personal meaning as the two have trained together since they were 10 years old. He said it’s awesome for their bond to have grown, still being able to share their love for soccer in college.

Zizza said Smajlaj’s maturity has been key to Lehigh’s strong start this season.

“Despite being considered a redshirt first-year, he commands the field as if he is a senior,” Zizza said. “His confidence is key, and we need it on the field to succeed.”