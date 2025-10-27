Music and chatter filled Farrington Square on Friday as students and vendors came together at The Women’s Market, a celebration of women-owned businesses in the Lehigh Valley area.

Hosted by The Women’s Network, the market invited students, professors and community members to shop and support local female entrepreneurs in honor of National Women’s Small Business Month. A variety of vendors filled the square, selling items from handmade crafts to sustainable products, food and jewelry.

The Women’s Network is a collegiate women’s networking organization focused on empowering women by fostering connections with those in various industries, according to its website.

Tenzing Dhelawa, ‘28, who heard about the event through a friend in the network, said it was a great opportunity for small businesses to come together and for Lehigh students to support them.

As a finance and accounting major, she said she was happy to see the number of items being sold and how events like this can spark creativity and make opportunities for others to start their own businesses.

The vendors were also happy to showcase their products. Lauren Witmer, the co-owner of Pretty Little Link, a permanent jewelry business, said everybody was supportive and excited about the market.

Pretty Little Link’s stand featured a variety of bracelets and necklaces that are custom-fit to customers on site.

“The energy feels good,” said Alon Hogan, the co-owner of Pretty Little Link.

Witmer and Hogan both said they appreciated the event’s focus on uplifting women, as they are new business owners who believe supporting other local female-run businesses is essential to building community. They were also eager to introduce their jewelry to Lehigh students.

Brianna Grady, ‘27, the president of the Women’s Network, said it was the organization’s first time hosting the market, and the goal was not just for businesses to make sales, but also to foster connections.

“While people are waiting in line for a vendor, they can chat and learn about each business,” Grady said. “It’s all about interacting and building community.”

She said the group looks forward to expanding the event in the future, hoping to invite more vendors and advertise to reach more people.

Sam Blasbalg, ‘28, the Women’s Network vice president of marketing, said the market appealed to a different demographic of buyers, apart from those who frequent Farrington Square’s farmers market held weekly on Thursdays.

She said she definitely noticed a strong female presence among buyers.

Wajiha Rizvi, ‘27, the Women’s Network’s vice president, said if small businesses are catered toward students they can do well, emphasizing the importance of convenience given that those on campus often don’t have access to a car.

Blasbalg said the market catered to students by creating an easy and accessible buying experience through bringing businesses together in one central area on campus.

For small business owners in the Lehigh Valley area, Hogan said success takes time and determination.

“It’s exciting, but it’s really hard work,” Hogan said. “You have to be ready to put in the work if you want to be successful.”