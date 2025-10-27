Growing up with a single mother in New York City, Lynzie Hamilton ‘26, said she never valued her Puerto Rican heritage and overlooked aspects like the food, language and even her curly hair.

By painting the signature red and white stripes of the Puerto Rican flag, Hamilton felt a connection to her mother.

Mu Sigma Upsilon, Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority and Phi Sigma Chi Multicultural Fraternity partnered to host the “Paint Your Flag” event on Thursday in the Clayton University Center.

Sat around giant tables, students decorated their flags of choice on mini canvases while discussing each other’s country colors and laughing over artistic skills.

Vanessa Munoz-Hernandez, ‘27, a member of Mu Sigma Upsilon, said the sorority wanted to diversify their connections and reached out to other multicultural organizations.

With help from Lehigh After Dark, the organizations were able to provide all of the supplies for the activity.

Munoz-Hernandez said she painted the Mexican flag because it helps her connect with the traditions her parents brought when they immigrated to the U.S. even when she’s far from home.

She said regardless of one’s artistic abilities, the event was a fun way to spend time with people and learn about their culture.

“We provide that space here to be able to learn about and surround yourself with different cultures to gain different perspectives and really meet new people who you may not meet on a regular basis,” Munoz-Hernandez said.

Created in 1981, Mu Sigma Upsilon is the first multicultural sorority in the nation. Lehigh’s Yamaya chapter was established in 2012 on the 40th anniversary of Lehigh’s admission of the first co-ed class. The sorority fosters unity among women with a variety of religious heritages, nationalities, sexual orientations and political ideologies, according to the organization’s website.

Hamilton said she has begun to appreciate Puerto Rican culture and has a desire to learn about Caribbean history to feel closer to her mother.

She said moving from a low-income community with many Latinos and Black children to a predominantly white institution was a cultural shock, and she felt alone.

“When events like this are held, I feel a lot closer to not only my culture, but to others around me that might be experiencing the same thing,” Hamilton said.

Briyanna Walker, ‘28, also attended and painted the Black American heritage flag, striped with black and red with a yellow wreath and sword in the middle.

She said it was a great event to give her the opportunity to connect herself to her heritage, which she feels she sometimes is unable to do at a predominantly white institution.

Walker said she feels comfortable at any event that celebrates any culture, even if it isn’t her own.

The tables were full of students with backgrounds from around the world.

“Its important to all come together and recognise that we’re very different and beautiful and diverse, but also very similar when it comes to that minority experience,” Walker said.

Punleau Sek, ‘27, painted the Cambodian flag in honor of his parents that immigrated to the U.S. in the 1980s and 1990s.

Sek’s painting featured a red and blue background with a silhouette of the three towers of Angkor Wat, which represent Cambodian national pride.

Sek said it is key to represent where his family is from, especially coming from backgrounds of people who haven’t had a lot of opportunities in the U.S.

“Regardless of your beliefs, it’s always important to see that everybody has their own struggles and internal problems,” Sek said.

Sek works as the president of the Thai Laos Cambodian Alliance and the vice president of Phi Sigma Chi.

Lehigh’s chapter of Phi Sigma Chi was founded in 2021. It emphasizes scholarship and a commitment to diversity and brotherhood, according to its website.

Sek said anywhere he can celebrate his culture, no matter how small it is meaningful to him.

“Especially at a college like this, it’s very hard to find your group of people,” Sek said. “So anytime you can express who you are and your people, it always means a lot to me.”