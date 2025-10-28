Walking through Lehigh’s mail center during her first year unexpectedly set Iman Sajjad, ‘27, on a path to the leadership roles she holds today.

After seeing a flyer for Diversity Peer Educators, a group that uses peer-to-peer facilitation to create a more inclusive campus environment, Sajjad thought being a part of the organization would resonate with her.

She joined the organization her first year and quickly became an active member, serving as the outreach coordinator during her sophomore year. In that role she made flyers, managed social media and interviewed new members.

As other executive board members graduated, Sajjad has stepped up this year to take on the role of president. Her previous work experience with the group to generate new ideas promoting campus inclusion made the transition to leadership feel natural.

In addition to serving as the president of the Diversity Peer Educators, Sajjad, a behavioral neuroscience major with a French minor on the pre-med track, is also the head Gryphon of Dravo House, crew chief for Lehigh University Emergency Medical Services, a TRAC fellow and a peer health adviser.

Across her different positions on campus, her approach to leadership has stayed the same — centered on kindness and relatability rather than authority. Sajjad said she’s learned that leadership is about creating a space where others feel seen and understood.

That mindset helps build connections among participants of Diversity Peer Educators, making them more likely to open up during sensitive conversations.

“Lehigh students can be quick to judge professors with thick accents,” she said. “I like to ask them to look at it from the professor’s side. They’re teaching high-level college courses in a language that isn’t their first, ultimately to build a better life for themselves, too. That empathy can change everything.”

Her compassion and driven leadership hasn’t gone unnoticed by the people she works with.

Fellow Diversity Peer Educator Ada Morris, ‘28, said she immediately felt comfortable with Sajjad from the moment they met.

“She was the first person I met at the club fair and the one who interviewed me, but it didn’t feel like an interview,” Morris said. “It felt like a real conversation about our values and hopes for Lehigh.”

Sajjad said her roles on campus are connected by the feeling of being there for others and listening without judgement. She said people are more trusting in their most vulnerable moments, which is something she never takes for granted.

However, Sajjad said managing such a full plate hasn’t always been easy. She said there are times when she gives so much that she starts to slack on herself, so balance, something she said she’s still learning, is key.

“Last semester, I hit a slump,” Sajjad said. “I wasn’t doing as well as I wanted to, and I was burnt out. The biggest lesson I’ve learned is boundaries. I want to be there for everyone, but I’ve had to realize I can’t always do that.”

She said when she started applying for pre-med programs, it reignited her passion for medicine and was a turning point for her.

Sajjad’s dedication and drive are evident to her peers and the staff who oversee her work.

Bobby Frankenfield, the assistant director of residence life, said she’s one of the most committed student leaders he’s worked with, serving as a role model for her peers and those that have the pleasure of supervising her.

“She’s extremely dedicated to her craft and pushes herself to the fullest extent,” Frankenfield said. “Even when she wasn’t in a head role, she still stood out and cared so much for her residents and her team.”

Frankenfield said Sajjad now leads one of the most challenging first-year buildings on campus, known for its size and high activity level.

He said students like Sajjad embody the spirit of leadership that keeps Lehigh strong while also reminding the community that listening to student voices and implementing their ideas can holistically improve campus.

Even with her long list of achievements, Sajjad remains humble and tries to focus on what truly matters.

“Only do things that genuinely bring you joy,” she said. “Don’t live out your college experience with a checkbox mentality.”