Kandra finds her shot, achieves goals

Lehigh field hockey senior Maddie Kandra’s her second goal of the season wasn’t just another mark on the scoresheet.

It was the culmination of years of resilience and growth that built her into a pivotal leader for the Mountain Hawks, as a midfielder and forward.

Kandra first picked up a stick in first grade and began playing club field hockey five years later. As her skills grew, she said her goal became to compete at the highest collegiate level.

Inspired by her grandfather who attended Lehigh, Kandra said the decision to commit was easy when a coach reached out to her during the recruiting process.

When Kandra joined the team, she said she was fortunate to have significant playing time. This included being on the field when Lehigh captured the Patriot League Championship in 2022, which she said was one of the best moments of her life.

Even with that opportunity, Kandra said she often lacked assertiveness with the ball and would defer scoring chances to her teammates.

Now, she said she’s grown and improved at taking shots and making smarter decisions.

That developed confidence, she said, has also strengthened her leadership presence on the team, helping the group maintain positive mindsets.

This year, the team sits in sixth place in the Patriot League with a 4-12 record. While the season’s outcome wasn’t what the team hoped for, Kandra said she encouraged her teammates to give everything they have in each matchup.

“Every game, I go in with the mentality that we have nothing to lose, so why don’t we just give it our all?” she said.

On Oct. 11 against Colgate University, Kandra said that mindset helped her score a crucial goal that led to the team’s 3-0 shutout.

Sophomore forward Riley Thurston said Kandra’s energy strengthens the team’s chemistry during practice and games.

She said Kandra’s excitement before games helps ease everyone’s nerves, which is an essential part of their game preparation.

“(Kandra) has a lot of energy, especially in the locker room before our Patriot League games,” Thurston said. “She’ll dance to ‘Gangnam Style,’ and it really lightens the mood and hypes everybody up and gets us energized.”

Beyond her pregame routines, Kandra carries a confident and positive energy to be a role model for younger players. She said having a strong voice on the team helps her inspire them and be someone they can look up to.

“I hope they take away that they can stick up for themselves and to be strong and confident in who (they) are,” Kandra said.

Junior defender Georgia Reynolds said Kandra’s kindness and determination make her a strong leader. She said Kandra has always made a point to check in with her regularly since her first season.

Before games, the two would stand next to each other in the lineup for the singing of the National Anthem. Reynolds said her and Kandra would always squeeze each other’s hands in that moment to support one another.

“We’re always having fun conversations before practice to bring the energy up and to just check in with one another,” Reynolds said.

When she came to Lehigh, Kandra said she expected to be friends with her teammates, but she was surprised by just how close she became with everyone, no matter their year.

She said those relationships, along with the leadership skills she’s learned as a player and teammate, are things she’ll carry with her long after graduation.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot on how to be a strong, independent person, not letting people take over and take credit for my work,” Kandra said. “I’ve gained a lot of confidence over my time here on and off the field, which I’ll be able to apply to the real world.”