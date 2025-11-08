Former Olympian Mike Shuey joins track and field throwing program

The Lehigh track and field team added a new addition to its staff in October — Olympian Mike Shuey as throws coach.

Shuey, originally from northwest Pennsylvania, picked up throwing javelin in his first year of high school.

“The first time I threw, (my coach) said, ‘You could go to the Olympics for this’, and I was gullible enough to believe him,” Shuey said.

After his coach’s encouragement, Shuey realized he wanted to be more serious about throwing.

He attended Penn State University where he was on the track and field team. It wasn’t until he went to the U.S. Olympic training center in California that he said he truly got a taste of what professional track and field was like.

In 2020, he qualified to represent the U.S. during the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

But while competing, Shuey tore his knee, putting an abrupt end to his career.

Since then, he said he has just been working to battle back from his injury. Because he’d always mentored others on the side in addition to competing, stepping into a coaching role felt like a natural next step.

Shuey said his experience as a competitive athlete, especially at the Olympic level, has helped him organize his practices.

“I got most of the knowledge of how to piece together a training program and apply all the crazy things I’ve done in the past in the way that would make sense,” Shuey said.

Senior thrower Grace Aggen said Shuey’s approach to training has made a noticeable difference in the team’s performance.

“His approach to focusing on the fundamentals and foundations of throwing has really helped our ability to feel our positions, especially as we start competing,” Aggen said.

Compared to previous seasons, Aggen said Shuey’s attention to detail and emphasis on mechanics have brought a new level of precision to practices.

She said Shuey values things like sprint mechanics, plyometrics and aspects of athleticism that other programs don’t typically focus on, which will translate well to the sport.

First-year thrower Katie Keenan said beyond technique, his presence has strengthened the team’s sense of connection.

She said the team has grown very close, and Shuey is always with them to help build that connection.

“When we lift in the weight room, he’s walking around, checking in, motivating us,” Keenan said.

She also said under Shuey’s guidance, the team feels stronger and more fit, and her teammates are excited to compete and see their hard work pay off.

Shuey said one of his goals for the season is to build passion and stay healthy.

He said it can be hard for athletes to stay passionate about track and field because the results can feel very objective between whether someone does “good” or “bad.” By focusing on progress, Shuey said athletes can see themselves improve over time.

He said that makes it easier for the team to find love for the sport because they can see themselves getting better.

Sophomore thrower Adam Klinge said although he has only been a Mountain Hawk for two years, Shuey’s impact is already evident.

“He brings a lot of good energy, it’s never a dull moment,” Klinge said. “I really enjoy learning from him. When he talks about explosiveness, or training for when you’re in the back of the ring and really pushing, it all just clicks.”