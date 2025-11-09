Only Dougs Allowed at Bonn Brewery Art Show

Bonn Place Brewing Company in Bethlehem hosted an art show Friday evening — one that had nothing to do with artistic style, skill or content.

Instead, the common thread among the works displayed along the pub’s walls was found in the artists’ signatures. Every piece was created by one of five artists who share the same name: Doug.

The show, titled “Oops! All Dougs,” featured artwork by Doug Boehm, Doug Horn, Doug Roysdon, Doug Trachtman and Doug Trotter.

Each artist wore an identical name tag and leaned into the theme by selling “Doug” merch, including stickers, prints, frames and a magazine featuring portraits of famous Dougs.

Among the works were images of Doug Funnie from the self-titled sitcom, along with a painting of Doug the dog from the Pixar film “Up” and characters from the video game DIG DUG.

The brewery played into the theme by brewing a specialty beer called “Doug: An Ale for Everyone,” made with New Zealand hops and citrus peel. Trachtman, who has hosted two previous pop-up events at Bonn, said he chose the brewery because of his friendship with the owner, who encouraged him to host the show.

The idea for the exhibit originated two years ago when Trachtman met Horn at an art event in Philadelphia.

“We were both named Doug and the idea popped into my head ‘How funny would it be if we had an art show for Dougs?’” Trachtman said.

He later met Boehm at the Banana Factory Art Studios and began reaching out to other Dougs through social media until the show came together.

While five Dougs showcased their work, Trachtman said more artists with the same name would potentially show throughout the night. Each brought a distinct style, which Trachtman said was welcomed as long as they met the one requirement.

Horn, a Philadelphia native, said he’s been involved in the art scene his whole life — first through music, then through lettering and paint markers. He said he’s especially drawn to the calligraphy and Old English gothic styles he displayed.

Horn said after meeting Trachtman, the two connected through their shared appreciation for the art world.

“I am a huge proponent of anything that is clever, quirky and sort of tongue-in-cheek,” Horn said. “Anything that happens to be funny in its ideal or its conception, I am always aboard.”

Gabe Bordoy, ‘26, who discovered the exhibit by chance after walking into the brewery, said he was surprised and intrigued by the theme. He said events like the show make him want to venture into the community more.

“I never thought I would get to say I attended a Doug-themed art show, but I’m happy I did.” Bordoy said. “The artists are so friendly, talented and passionate. Lighthearted events like these really bring people together.”

Horn said displaying their art in a playful way was important for the group. He said he believes small, local events like this help connect artists and residents while bringing creativity to the community.

Outside of art, Tratchman runs a food pantry, a job he said often exposes him to difficult realities. That’s part of why he focuses on creating joyful, community-centered work like the show.

“The world is a very challenging place at the moment, so tonight is a celebration of getting our mind off of those things and being together with the community,” Trachtman said.