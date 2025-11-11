Editorial: Lehigh says too much, explains too little

In a video message sent on Oct. 28, President Joseph Helble announced Lehigh’s formal adoption of The Chicago Principles, committing to the protection of free expression and open debate. Helble said the university’s goal is to express the its distinct identity and reaffirm the preservation of open inquiry as an essential value of the community.

Lehigh’s decision to adopt The Chicago Principles is a strong statement about free speech, but it leaves questions and a lack of clarity about what exactly it will mean in practice.

The Chicago Principles, first developed at the University of Chicago in 2015, have become a model free speech policy for colleges across the country. More than 100 universities have endorsed them as a framework for protecting freedom of expression.

By adopting the principles, Lehigh joins that growing list. The university’s website states that through this adoption it seeks to “empower our campus community, including Lehigh University faculty, students and staff, to debate and deliberate in an open and responsible manner that serves our institutional core values and mission.”

The preamble that’s catered to Lehigh is vague, saying it will serve as a “principled guidepost for future decisions regarding freedom of expression” without detailing what those principles are.

The Chicago Principles are not a policy in themselves. They affirm that free expression should be protected on campus, but they don’t outline how universities should handle speech-related conflicts or how those ideals fit within existing campus rules.

The principles give the university the right to restrict expression that violates the law defames or threatens an individual, which is speech already unprotected by the first amendment. They also give Lehigh the power to restrict the time, place and manner of expression to ensure it doesn’t disrupt the university’s ordinary activities or is incompatible with its function.

The idea of promoting respectful dialogue is easy to support. But still, the adoption raises important questions — what will actually change?

Over the years, new campus policies, including Lehigh’s posting policy which regulates chalk, art and posters, have emerged.

The policy clarifies only designated spaces are allowed to have materials posted that adhere to university guidelines. Non-designated spaces include surfaces such as glass, windows, doors, building exteriors, trees or bulletin boards reserved for exclusive departmental use. All postings must comply with the Student Code of Conduct.

The chalking policy, which was announced on Sept. 15, allows water-soluble chalk on sidewalks and requires individuals or organizations to notify the Campus Events Advisory Group 24 hours in advance. Any chalk art that is deemed a violation of Lehigh’s Policy on Harassment and Non-Discrimination is subject to removal.

Now, with multiple policies and regulations that are all fairly vague, the question of where students should look to first if they want to publicly post something arises. Arguably, matters of free expression shouldn’t be so confusing, when it’s already something protected by the Constitution.

Lehigh’s new commitment to upholding the Chicago Principles could’ve been an opportunity to address that confusion directly. But the announcement leaves much of that work undone.

The adoption of the Chicago Principles isn’t inherently bad. It reflects a commitment to a constitutional value.

But free speech is only as strong as the systems that uphold it. If Lehigh wants its new policy to carry weight, it has to show students exactly what this commitment means in our day-to-day lives.

The administration’s decision comes at a time when universities across the country are under pressure to define where they stand on speech and expression. Institutions have faced disagreement over controversial speakers, political protests and more.

In an academic environment, a clear statement of values can be useful. But statements only matter when they lead to action.

Lehigh has long described itself as a place that values conversations despite differences. The adoption of The Chicago Principles can strengthen that tradition if the university ensures its policies match its message.

Free expression shouldn’t be something students navigate in confusion or fear. It should be something they understand as part of Lehigh’s identity.

The principles provide a foundation, but it’s up to Lehigh to offer clarity, consistency and openness. That means addressing the details, not just declaring the policy.