Mairin Ludwig makes waves for the swim and dive team

Mairin Ludwig was never competitive growing up. She said she was always the kid twiddling her thumbs or twirling her hair in the corner of the field.

During her soccer days, she joined a community pool swim team because some of her friends were involved.

But before she knew it, she was sitting at her kitchen table, excitedly waiting to go to swim practice the next day.

Now, Ludwig has been leading the Patriot League in her respective events for the 2025 season.

During her first year with the Mountain Hawks in 2022-23, Ludwig was named to the second All-Patriot League team.

Then during her junior year, she had the chance to showcase her skills on an international stage, traveling to Colombia for the 2024 FISU America Games. Ludwig was one of only 26 Patriot League student athletes selected to represent the U.S.

She said that was one of her favorite meets because she got to connect with many people from around the world.

After gaining experience across the world, Ludwig came back to Lehigh and has multiple wins under her belt this season.

In a matchup against West Chester University on Oct. 17, she dominated the water with three wins, including the 1,000-yard freestyle. Her winning time of 10:26.54 left the second place finisher 23.5 seconds behind her and was her own personal record. Ludwig finished her night with the 500-yard freestyle, beating her competitors by at least 11 seconds with a time of 5:03.51.

Coach Robert Herb said while Ludwig is one of the strongest long-distance swimmers in the league, this wasn’t always the case.

During her first two years at Lehigh, Ludwig said she trained primarily for shorter distances She switched to working with distance swimmers during her junior year, when she competed in the 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley.

She collected first place victories against Lafayette College and Marist University in those events, while sweeping against Colgate University and Loyola University Maryland in the 500-yard freestyle, 1000-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley.

This season, Herb said the team has primarily been strong in the swimming events, but their strength in diving remains solid with junior Kate Whitaker, who is co-captain of the team alongside Ludwig.

Whitaker said Ludwig is a “lead-by-example” person.

As a diver, Whitaker said their relationship to the swimmers stems mainly from the camaraderie and drive both teams have during the meets.

“When the divers are diving well and the swimmers are swimming well, it all comes together,” Whitaker said. “The spirits get higher.”

Ludwig said the energy in the pool this year is completely different from previous seasons. She said she hears her teammates cheering, even when she’s underwater.

Herb said this energy and strong team spirit has extended to the Mountain Hawk’s record.

“This season is one of our best on record and spirit,” Herb said. “I would compare this to the time that we were competing for second place in the league just before COVID, and I think that the energy of the team at every meet shows that.”

Despite only being at Lehigh for four years, Ludwig has known the spirit of its athletic community her whole life, with both her parents being alumni.

Her dad Steve Ludwig, ‘99, played football and was a three-time Patriot League champion, and her mom Sarah Ludwig, ‘00, ran for the track and field team.

She said she grew up attending Lehigh and Lafayette rivalry games because her family was heavily involved.

Now, Ludwig said she is looking forward to her last home meet against Lafayette on Nov. 21 to keep her team’s season going strong, especially within Patriot League play.

“I feel like this is my last chance to make my mark on this team,” Ludwig said. “I’m ready to use the momentum we’ve made up so far to have the best season yet.”