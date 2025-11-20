Backstroke duo turns competition into camaraderie

When senior Ben Kisker and sophomore Tristan Ronayne stepped onto the blocks before their swim meet against Rider University on Oct. 18, there wasn’t much separating them in time or talent.

Kisker secured first place in the 100-yard backstroke, while Ronayne secured the win in the 200-yard. They finished first and second in each event, touching the block within two hundredths of a second of each other.

For Kisker, who’s been one of the team’s most consistent backstrokers throughout his Lehigh career, that close finish is nothing new. But the meaning behind it — competing with his close friend and training partner Ronayne — is.

Because of their friendship, he said it’s a race he will never forget.

“It’s great to have a training partner that doesn’t really care about beating your teammates,” Kisker said. “We care about winning the event and helping the team win at the end of the day.”

Kisker, who’s from Buffalo, New York, said his swim career took off once he arrived at Lehigh. Over the past four years, he’s broken the 200-yard backstroke school record and anchored key relay teams.

When Ronayne arrived as a first-year in 2024, he brought something new to the pool deck, including competition and a young training partner for Kisker.

Kisker said while two people training in the same events can create high tensions, it’s not like that for him and Ronayne. Instead, they like to work hard and help each other compete the best they can.

The two both said their partnership has evolved into a friendship that extends outside of the pool.

Kisker said he considers Ronayne one of his closest friends and someone he trusts to always bring his best to competition.

While Kisker serves as a leader and upperclassmen on the men’s team, he said he doesn’t see himself as above the younger members, but rather just another backstroke swimmer.

Ronayne said Kisker’s example has made a huge difference in his athletic development. Despite being younger, he said he’s learned to match Kisker’s competitive edge.

“He’s like the dad of the team,” Ronayne said. “We both have the same sense of humor, and he’s always so positive. On the days where one of us isn’t feeling it, he’s always there to lift you up.”

Kisker takes off the blocks very quickly, while Ronayne said he ends strong. He said their opposite swimming styles are an advantage in training, helping them push each other.

Coach Rob Herb said the relationship between Kisker and Ronayne mirrors one from years prior.

He said Kisker came into the program under one of the Eastern College Athletic Conference’s backstroke champions. Now, he said Kisker is guiding Ronayne in a similar manner.

Herb said this mentorship is like a passing of the torch.

He also said the two’s competitive and team-first dynamic is contagious and pushes the entire backstroke group.

At the Patriot League Championships in February 2025, he said their bond was evident when Kisker cheered for Ronayne during a time trial.

“(Kisker) was right there cheering him on, and (Ronayne) ended up breaking the school record,” Herb said. “You could feel that transition — proud, excited, supportive. No ego, just pure teammanship.”

As his senior season is almost halfway over, Kisker said he’s proud to leave Lehigh’s backstroke program in Ronayne’s hands. He also said even though he is sad to leave, he knows Ronayne will mentor the next group of young swimmers just like he did.

Ronayne said he feels ready for that responsibility.

For the rest of this season, he said the pair have their eyes set on making the the Patriot League Championship.

But for his last semester at Lehigh, the goal for Kisker is simple.

“I hope we inspire a team that has a great culture,” he said. “Work hard, play hard and enjoy our time at Lehigh.”