Why Lehigh will win the 161st rivalry game

As this annual column reaches its 10th anniversary of predicting the outcome of college football’s most played rivalry, I want you to picture something.

Lafayette fans sitting in silence on Nov. 23, 2024, watching their back-to-back Rivalry wins crumble as Lehigh students storm the field and tear down the goalposts after a 38-14 victory.

That scene should be burned in every Leopard’s memory — because it’s exactly what’s coming again.

When No. 4 Lehigh (11-0, 6-0 Patriot League) faces No. 25 Lafayette (8-3, 6-0 Patriot League) for the 161st meeting, the teams won’t just be playing for bragging rights. They’re in a win-and-in scenario. The victor claims the Patriot League Championship and secures a spot in the FCS playoffs.

As the football beat writer for The Brown and White, I’ve watched this season unfold from the sidelines. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that the numbers tell the story before kickoff.

Lehigh enters this game riding a winning streak that has turned heads across the FCS. The Mountain Hawks have the nation’s third-best rushing defense — a major advantage against the Leopards.

While Lafayette has allowed 27.55 points per game, Lehigh has held opponents to just 12.27.

The defensive strength starts up front. Lehigh’s line has amassed 603 tackles this season. Senior linebacker Brycen Edwards anchors the team with 80 tackles and nine tackles for loss totaling 41 yards.

And while Lafayette narrowly beat Georgetown 42-37 on the road, Lehigh shut out the Hoyas at home in Bethlehem.

That’s the difference between a good team and a great one.

The Mountain Hawks lead the Patriot League in rushing, consistently grinding out first downs and controlling the clock. Lehigh averages 124 rushing yards on first down compared to Lafayette’s 106.

At the center of Lehigh’s ground game is junior running back Luke Yoder, who leads the team with 12 touchdowns. He recently passed the 1,000-yard mark with 1,095 rushing yards and averages 104.4 yards per game. In Lehigh’s 38-3 win over the College of the Holy Cross, he rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries — his fifth 100-yard performance this season.

Lafayette’s junior running back Kente Edwards is formidable, but Lehigh’s offensive line is the real difference. It rotates constantly, keeping fresh legs on the field while wearing down opposing defenses.

Sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson has been just as effective, throwing for 2,190 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel has become one of Lehigh’s most reliable offensive weapons. A constant presence in postgame headlines, the 2022 Patriot League Rookie of the Year reached 1,000 receiving yards this Saturday against Colgate University. He’s averaged 90.9 yards per game with 64 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Lehigh’s coaching staff has been equally bold. Remember that fake field goal Jamiel pulled off against the University of Pennsylvania? That kind of creativity wins rivalry games.

When the stakes are high, Lehigh steps up and performs to annihilate any doubts.

In a game that could be decided by a single possession, special teams become critical.

Enter sophomore Connor Poole, who’s made his presence known. Poole has punted for 1,652 yards this season, averaging 42.36 yards per kick — the best in the Patriot League. He also averages 57 yards per kickoff, totaling 3,192 yards.

Despite key contributors from last year’s roster having graduated, the Mountain Hawks have maintained cohesion.

They’ve been tested through 11 matchups without a single loss. They’ve closed tight games, dominated opponents and shown the mental toughness that keeps a team locked in week after week.

This isn’t just another rivalry game. Both teams are 6-0 in conference play, making this a true championship matchup.

Beyond standings and rankings, this game decides where the 2025 team lands in Lehigh history.

A win makes them the third Lehigh team to finish a regular season 12-0, joining the 1998 and 2000 teams.

With so much talent on the roster, the question isn’t if Lehigh will win — it’s by how much.

When the final whistle blows on Saturday, don’t be surprised to see Lehigh students flood the field in celebration even on Lafayette’s turf.

Lafayette has had a good season. But strong doesn’t beat great in rivalry games. And this year, Lehigh is great.

Score prediction: Lehigh 34, Lafayette 24