Burning a cleat, building a brotherhood

Late Thursday evening on Goodman Campus following the Lehigh football team’s final practice of the regular season, a circle of seniors surround an old cleat about to catch fire.

This team tradition that started when coach Kevin Cahill was appointed in 2023 is known as the “burning of the cleat.”

On Saturday, the 161st Rivalry game will take place between the Mountain Hawks and the Lafayette College Leopards. But before the chaos and electricity of the weekend, the team hits a pause for this tradition.

Junior offensive lineman Austin Huff said this moment is nostalgic for the seniors — a time to reflect on their past four years at Lehigh.

“It’s kind of just a good refresher for us to live in the moment,” Huff said. “Just be where our feet are, understand how big the moment is, but understand what the seniors are also fighting for.”

In addition to the burning of the cleat, Cahill said the team holds a formal luncheon on Friday with alumni in attendance, serving as the team’s senior day.

Huff said from the moment younger players step foot on Lehigh’s campus, the weight and importance of The Rivalry is instilled in them.

Sophomore defensive back Ignatious Williams, who refused to say the word “Lafayette” during his interview with The Brown and White, said players even have to err on the side of caution when deciding what colors they wear.

“If you wore anything close to (maroon and white), they were like, ‘Yeah, you can’t wear that,’” Williams said. “That’s the ‘school in Easton’s’ colors.”

While the buzz of The Rivalry can be overwhelming, Cahill said the team’s mindset stays the same.

For them, it’s just another game.

“There is no difference in who we’re playing, we always focus on Lehigh playing Lehigh,” Cahill said.

Heading into his third career coaching during the Le-Laf game, he said he has learned the only way to survive the noise of the week is to keep everything steady.

As a team, he said they try to treat it just like every other one.

“If we were playing this game in week three, it’d be of the same importance as week 12,” Cahill said.

Huff said the players feel the pressure, but part of their job is to manage it.

He said the key is to stay level headed. Maintaining a sense of normalcy is what he said keeps the Mountain Hawks grounded and ready for kickoff.

Throughout the week, Huff said stories passed down from upperclassmen ground the team.

He said those brotherhood bonds — knowing that the guys next to you have lived the same moments and carry that same pride — are especially important.

During the game, Williams said the team tunes out the atmosphere and excitement of the crowd.

He said the most important thing for the Mountain Hawks is to continue to do what they always do.

“Our head coach and our position coaches always remind us that it’s about us,” Williams said. “No matter what’s going on, good or bad, it’s about us.”