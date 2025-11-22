Lafayette finishes stadium renovations for 161st Rivalry game

After two years of renovations, Lafayette’s Kirby Sports Center and Fisher Stadium are ready for the 161st Lehigh-Lafayette Rivalry football game on Saturday. The rivalry game will be held at Lafayette’s stadium for the next two years, as Lehigh hosted the last two years in Goodman Stadium to accommodate the renovations.

Specifically, one of the most important new features of Lafayette’s renovations is a completely digital scoreboard. The Jumbotron also features the school’s leopard mascot, Roary.

Michael Dincher, ‘27, a Lafayette offensive linemen, said the new board is capable of playing back game highlights, enabling viewers to see the game in real time and view key plays and moments.

“I think having our highlights shown on the board will guarantee keeping the audience entertained and feeling more involved in the game,” Dincher said.

He also said the stadium’s improvements are important because it shows the university is keeping up with similar renovations at other college stadiums around the country.

According to Lafayette’s athletics website, Fisher Stadium has 13,132 seats, while Lehigh’s Goodman Stadium houses 16,000.

Dincher said he is confident the stadium will be crowded with fans for the Patriot League Championship game, and fans should expect a packed house.

“If my prediction holds true it’s probably going to be the busiest game that we have seen here in possibly decades,” he said.

Ryan Callahan, Lafayette’s assistant athletic director of facilities and operations, previously served as the assistant director of facilities and operations. Prior to his time at Lafayette, he was a graduate assistant at Misericordia University where he was the site representative for the first and second rounds of the 2021 NCAA Division III women’s soccer tournament.

Callahan said he anticipates Lafeyette’s stadium will be sold out with fans on Saturday. He said the renovations have both enhanced the front of the stadium and the overall atmosphere.

He also said the video board has been a huge success in giving the fans the ability to see the game and increase engagement.

With a new ticket stand outside of Kirby Sports Center, he said the renovations will make it easier for attendees to purchase them. The stand is accessible from the sidewalk, with a renovated ramp for vehicles to use if needed.

He said the new ticket stand will also decrease the amount of traffic at the gates and will allow a more seamless way to help with entry.

Following the 160th rivalry game, when Lehigh defeated Lafayette 38-14 and tore the goalpost out of the field, Lafayette has also taken steps to ensure the goal posts will stay in the ground. There will be heavy security presence around each post so students and fans can’t climb them.

Callahan said another new addition to the game’s facilities will be five to seven food trucks lined up along the side of the stadium where the visiting team’s lockers were once located.

In terms of safety precautions, Lafayette will allow for clear bags to expedite people’s entrance through security. The facility will also allow people to bring bags that are not clear, but encourages them for quicker entrance into the stadium.

Lafayette College Police and the local Easton Police Department will also be present to ensure spectator security.

“We have plans in place to make sure everyone can have a good game day experience while also having rules and procedures in place for spectators and fans and students so no one gets hurt,” Callahan said.

Although this year’s rivalry game will not be in Goodman Stadium, Lehigh students and families are still looking forward to attending the game.

Jack Bracchi, ‘29, has gone to the Lehigh-Lafayette game every year with his family, even before attending Lehigh himself.

“Even though we’ll have to travel to Lafayette to watch, it’s a great experience and I know it will be worth it,” he said.