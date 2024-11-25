Photo gallery: Students storm the field, take goal post to Lehigh river

Students cheer after getting on top of the goal post after Lehigh won the 160th Rivalry game 38-14 on Nov. 23. Many students shook the post in an attempt to knock it down. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
Students hang from the goal post after storming the field on Nov. 23. Students attempted to knock the goal post down in celebration of Lehigh’s 38-14 win against Lafayette. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
Students successfully knock down the goal post after storming the field following Lehigh’s 38-14 win on Nov. 23. Students then carried the post out of Goodman Stadium. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
Students carry the goal post out of Goodman Stadium after successfully knocking it down following the 38-14 Lehigh win against Lafayette on Nov. 23. The goal post would travel over the mountain and down to South Bethlehem. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
Students carry the goal post out of Goodman Stadium towards South Mountain after the 160th Rivalry game on Nov. 23. Students would later take the post up and down South Mountain. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
Students smile and cheer while carrying the goal post through South Bethlehem toward the Lehigh River on Nov. 23. The students were celebrating Lehigh’s 38-14 win over Lafayette. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
Students cheer after throwing the goal post into the Lehigh River on Nov. 23. The students carried the goal post from Goodman Stadium to the river after the 160th Rivalry game. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
The goal post from Goodman Stadium is pictured in the Lehigh River after the 160th Rivalry game. Students celebrated Lehigh defeating Lafayette by knocking down the goal post and throwing it into the river. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
