Grace Hughes makes strides in her third season

Three minutes and nine seconds is the difference it took for Grace Hughes to go from a middle-of-the-pack cross country runner to a nationally ranked Patriot League champion.

Hughes began her first season as a Mountain Hawk with a personal record of 24:12 in the 6k race.

Now in her junior year, she cut her time to 21:03, placing 11th at the Patriot League Championships on Oct. 31. She was the only Lehigh athlete to place.

Hughes said she entered Lehigh’s cross country program with a sense of hunger. Since her first day, she said she doesn’t let pressure get to her head and instead uses that intensity to beat her previous records.

She said she quickly realized the strongest performances happen with a positive mindset.

“I’ve learned to run from a place of gratitude and curiosity rather than fear,” Hughes said.

Changing her mindset not only improved her performance, but also increased her passion as an athlete.

Hughes said she’s learned to recognize that running isn’t linear. There will be good and bad days, but it’s most important to keep an open mind.

Coach Deborah Utesch said Hughes brings a competitive and poised energy to the team.

“She’s able to accept a rough week for, ‘This is what it is. I’ve got to get through it. This is the grind, but I’ll be okay,’” Utesch said.

She attributes Hughes’ success as an athlete to her solid work ethic and ability to recognize when she’s struggling.

Hughes said she also sources motivation from her teammates who she knows are beside her every step of the way.

“I think that confidence of knowing that I’m not doing this alone, I’m doing this with a person I train with on the daily, definitely helps me throughout a race,” Hughes said.

She said the strong team community makes athletes like her thrive.

Before each meet, Hughes said the girls gather in the locker room, where they braid each other’s hair, put glitter on their faces and blast music.

She said their motto, “Hawks fly together,” is written on the starting line to remind them that no one runs alone.

Hughes said sophomore runner Kaitlyn Highduch has been her main motivator on the team, pushing her through practice.

“We do this thing called a ‘hip tap,’ where you tap your own hip when you’re passing someone,” Highduch said. “It means just come with me.”

Hughes said Highduch pushed her in the Patriot League Championship and that she couldn’t have competed without her or her other teammates who guided her in the race, helping her secure the 11th place finish.

When she was coming out of the girls’ loop, which is one kilometer from the finish, Hughes said she was signaled she was in 14th place.

She said this changed her mindset. At that moment, she realized there was no way she’d leave without a medal.

Utesch said Hughes sets an example for the underclassmen as a member of the team’s leadership council.

“I think she’s a pretty visual example to some of those underclassmen of what a good, solid college progression looks like,” Utesch said.

Hughes competed in her last race of the season at the NCAA mid-Atlantic regionals on Nov 14, where she placed 67th with a time of 21:27.9.

She said her ability to turn running into an outlet when life is challenging has allowed her to gain a sense of gratitude and appreciation for the sport.

“A race is super important, but at the end of the day, the most important thing is to have fun,” Hughes said.