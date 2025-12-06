Inclusivity through ink at Double Dare

The hum of tattoo machines and chatter fills the vibrant space of Double Dare Tattoo, where every inch of the walls is covered with art.

Above Kai Mellman’s workstation hangs sketches of pieces they’ve done as a reminder of their memories at Double Dare Tattoo over the years.

Mellman has been tattooing for almost nine years. They said working at Double Dare Tattoo has been grounding.

“It’s unique,” they said. “It’s very art focused and it’s also very community based, which is something I really enjoy.”

At 821 E. Fourth St., the South Side shop has become a place where art and community thrive together.

Double Dare began as a one-woman studio in 2023. Today, the shop is home to four artists, an apprentice and a shop assistant. The team is primarily run by women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

For owner Savannah Brayton, building this sense of belonging has always been part of her dream. She knew she wanted to be a tattoo artist since she was 11 years old.

In 2017, she moved to Bethlehem and fell in love with how artistic the city was. She said that energy made it the right place to create something of her own.

“There’s a stigma of (tattoo shops) not feeling super welcoming,” Brayton said. “I never wanted to have a place like that. Everyone is welcome here.”

At the front desk, shop assistant Luna Miskowski greets every client who walks through the door.

Miskowski has loved interacting with the tattoo world since she was 16. She moved to Bethlehem to pursue a nursing career and briefly worked at a local hospital. Her path shifted when she discovered a passion for piercing that led her to her tattooing career.

Miskowski said the tattoo and piercing communities are special to her because of how accepting they are. She said she loves Bethlehem and the diversity of the South Side community.

“Our shop here is really unique because we have a variety of different styles and different personalities that are very welcoming,” she said. “All of our artists here are very good with people. We like to see you and hear your ideas.”

After sitting in Mellman’s chair as a client, artist Maya Davis found her place at the shop. She’s tattooed for three years and has been working at Double Dare for one year.

One day, she took her sister’s place at a tattoo appointment and one of the workers noticed her interest and passion for art, which she said she’s always loved. That day, she was offered an apprenticeship.

For Davis, tattooing is more than a talent – it’s the place where she belongs.

“I just completely fell in love with it from there,” Davis said. “I’ve met some of my best friends from it, too.”

Davis’s joy for the job comes from the storytelling aspect of tattoos. She said many of her own are sentimental, most being done by her best friend, and one featuring her mom’s handwriting. She said these serve as constant reminders to keep going.

Many of Mellman’s tattoos also have sentimental meaning. Their right sleeve is a memorial for friends and family members who have passed, including a sailor mermaid memorial tattoo for their grandfather who was a Navy veteran and a railroad worker.

“We get to hear people’s stories through tattoos that we don’t really get to hear from other kinds of art forms,” Davis said. “It feels really special to have the honor to give someone a permanent reminder of something that’s important to them. It’s definitely one of the most rewarding careers.”

Mellman said they understand why tattoo shops and the industry might be intimidating to some people, but they believe their experience has shown them the heartfelt side of the industry.

For Mellman, tattooing is as much about building community as it is about making art.

“Us working in (the) South Side has helped us all reignite our love for art,” Mellman said.

Brayton recently tattooed a New Bethany Food Pantry employee who shared that the organization’s donations were declining.

After hearing the news, Double Dare hosted a flash sale, asking customers to bring non-perishable food items for donation to the pantry. Brayton said many community members came and donated.

With nearly two decades of tattooing experience, Brayton said the connection tattooing creates keeps her going as much as the art does.

“It’s always something new every day,” Brayton said. “I like working with people. I get to make art every day, but also make people happy in the process. It doesn’t feel like a job. It’s a passion that I’m able to pay my bills with.”

Anthony Vogel, originally from New Jersey, ended up working at Double Dare after joining as a guest artist. He fell in love with the shop and the city of Bethlehem.

Vogel has been tattooing outside of his apprenticeship for almost two years. His favorite part about what he does is transforming client’s insecurities into confidence.

He said tattooing is special because it enables the artist to put art over insecurities and empower others.

“People come in sometimes with something they don’t feel too cool about,” Vogel said. “When you put a beautiful tattoo on there, they gain confidence and I love that. That’s one of the things that is really special about tattooing.”

Brayton hopes to expand one day, possibly into a bigger space down the block. For now, the shop’s team is focused on continuing to strengthen their connection with each other and with the community.

“I want to see everybody else that tattoos here thrive in the world of tattooing and in general,” Brayton said.