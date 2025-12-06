No. 5 Lehigh falls to No. 12 Villanova 14-7 in FCS second round matchup

No. 5 Lehigh hosted an FCS playoff game at Goodman Stadium for the first time since 2004, and Bethlehem did not disappoint, with 8,848 fans in attendance. The Mountain Hawks couldn’t slow the No. 12 Villanova University Wildcats, as they fell 14-7 on Saturday afternoon.

Lehigh entered the showcase riding a 17-game regular-season win streak and a perfect 12-0 record, while the Wildcats led a 10-2 mark.

Sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson threw for 161 yards. Junior running back Luke Yoder paced the offense and collected 83 yards.

Villanova’s graduate student quarterback Pat McQuaide threw for 208 yards, while graduate student wide receiver Luke Colella tallied 71 yards.

The first quarter was stagnant, as neither team were able to find the endzone.

Lehigh attempted their infamous fake field goal play, where sophomore punter Connor Poole geared up to kick, then switched their lineup to an offensive drive. Sophomore running back Aaron Crossley rushed the charge but couldn’t connect with the endzone, resulting in a turnover.

The second quarter started in Villanova’s possession on the 3rd-and-18. McQuaide completed a 10 yard pass down the right side to Colella for a 4th-and-8. The Wildcats were unable to take advantage of the fourth-down and punted for a return by Peltekian.

The Mountain Hawks had yet another drive with no action, as Johnson attempted a pass deep to junior wide receiver Mason Humphrey to the Villanova 25-yard line.

The score remained empty heading into halftime.

Lehigh received at the start of the second half, and came out swinging.

Johnson passed deep to the left for 36 yards to sophomore wide receiver Matt D’Avino to advance to the Villanova 39-yard line. They continued as Yoder rushed to the right for 31 yards.

Crossley took control once more, and succeeded as he rushed five yards into the Villanova endzone to claim a Mountain Hawk lead, 7-0.

Villanova was unable to create any action in their drive, resulting in another Mountain Hawk possession.

On the 1st-and-10, Yoder fumbled Johnson’s pass after a tackle by graduate student linebacker Richie Kimmel, and recovered by the Wildcat’s junior defensiveback Josh Oluremi, marking Lehigh’s first offensive loss fumble all season.

With the fumble giving the Wildcats offense another chance, McQuaide passed deep to the right for 23 yards to first-year wide receiver Braden Reed, caught at the Lehigh 8-yard line.

Villanova capitalized on the moment as sophomore running back Ja’briel Mace rushed to the right into the endzone to tie the game, 7-7.

On the next possession, Johnson connected with Crossley down the left for 33 yards, good for a first-down.

Yoder carried to the left for 16 yards, and Johnson followed with the next play rushing himself down the middle.

On the fourth down, Poole kicked for a 26-yard field goal attempt but was unable to pull it within the posts.

The Wildcats opened their possession with a 5-yard false start penalty by sophomore offensive lineman Kyle Fay to the Villanova 22-yard line.

Unable to find the endzone, Villanova attempted a 35-yard field goal by graduate student punter Jack Barnum, but missed wide to the left.

On the next drive, Johnson took the ball and rushed down the middle but was sacked for a loss of 10 yards by senior linebacker Shane Hartzell. This is Hartzell’s 21st career sack, placing him in Villanova’s top 10 of all time.

With the clock twindling to under four minutes left in the game, McQuaide passed deep 28 yards to Reed into the endzone. Villanova took the lead, 14-7.

With the intent to advance, Johnson took the ball but was immediately tackled and fumbled, with a recovery by Hartzell.

The game closed in Villanova’s possession, and with three timeouts each taken between both teams, the clock ran down for a Wildcat victory.

Villanova will compete against the winner of Tarleton State University and the University of North Dakota on Dec. 13.