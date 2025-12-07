Lehigh opts out of revenue-sharing NIL program

After years of public backlash and policy changes, the implementation of Name, Image and Likeness deals in 2021 meant student athletes across the country were able to profit from their own branding.

While institutions around the country are navigating multi-million dollar deals, the culture on Lehigh’s campus functions under a different philosophy.

The court-case House v. NCAA, which was settled in June, requires schools to adhere to regulations including limited roster construction requirements, back pay for student athletes, and direct revenue sharing between institutions and athletes.

Lehigh Athletics, however, chose not to opt-in to the revenue sharing program, along with the rest of the Patriot League.

Dean of Athletics Jeremy Gibson said there were different components to the decision, but choosing to opt out cements Lehigh’s commitment to athletic participation across its 26 varsity sports and over 700 athletes.

He said that could’ve been jeopardized by the roster limits included in the settlement.

“I think there’s a lot of different components to it,” Gibson said. “We felt that we have the ability to not just compete, but compete even better, and have an element of it that is true to what, historically, intercollegiate athletics has been about.

He also said the opt-out status, which Lehigh shares with the Ivy League, displays the university’s commitment to emphasizing academics.

“It’s not coincidental that the only two conferences where no schools opted in are the Patriot League and the Ivy League,” Gibson said. “Their focus isn’t necessarily on that near-term paycheck. The focus is on the outcomes that Lehigh can help generate for the next 40 years.”

While Gibson said Lehigh is confident in its decision not to pay its student athletes directly, he said the university remains committed to ensuring athletes don’t miss potential deals. He said Lehigh will stay educated on the changing landscape of NIL.

Rylie Moschella, a junior on the women’s soccer team, said the use of an app, Influencer, helps notify athletes of deals and how to adhere to guidelines.

Moschella said deals are also often secured through organic social media outreach, and there are multiple ways athletes can be compensated.

“Sometimes it’s a percent of what they make,” she said. “And then there’s other ones where they send you the product for free, and then you promote it from there.”

Moschella said these business ventures can be a lot to manage when balanced with an already crammed schedule of academics and training.

Athletes like Moschella are supported beyond the Lehigh Athletics department. Commercial offices such as Mountain Hawk Sports Properties ensure Lehigh student athlete compliance and offer aid to those who may need additional help.

Rich Searls, the general manager for Mountain Hawk Sports Properties, said their office serves as a liaison between the school and any outside NIL deals, so long as they use Lehigh’s Intellectual Property or branding.

“I’ve seen myself become more involved in helping some of our student athletes as best as I can, understanding their value, how NIL can work, where the (Intellectual Property) is sort of needed and warranted,” Searls said.

He said the compliance efforts within these commercial offices have been effective, with no deals being rejected through NIL. He said this shows the office is conducting real NIL deals and following the rules.

Searls also said these offices, along with Lehigh’s commitment to supporting student athletes, lead to a high rate of player retention.

He said there are deals across multiple sports where athletes had the opportunity to go to another school or program, but they chose to stay at Lehigh.

Searls said despite Lehigh’s best efforts to make NIL as seamless as possible for its students, the changing legal landscape makes regulation and support difficult to maintain.

Looking ahead, both Gibson and Searls said they believe the greatest key to widespread NIL success is stable federal policies.

“Having a consistent and level playing field across all of the states will be really helpful as we’re going forward,” Gibson said.