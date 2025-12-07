The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to community members about what brings them joy during the colder months in South Bethlehem.

Quintin Fernandez

Fernandez has been managing Homebase Skateshop at 29 W. Fourth St. for four years.

Q: What range of clientele come into your shop?

QF: We get all kinds of people. We have people who like vintage clothing, who are into Pokémon, Lehigh students and kind of everything in between. We see skateboarders every day, but I think the cool thing is the variety of people we see.

Q: How often do you engage with community members?

QF: Our motto for the store is “creating community since 2002,” so I’d say the community is something that we’re the biggest on. We’re partnering up with other local businesses like Action Wheels, Apotheca Salon, Bonn Place Brewing Company and Paranormal Pizza to do a food drive called Neighbors Feeding Neighbors.

Q: What’s your favorite memory of running the shop?

QF: A lot of my favorite memories have to do with the after-school skateboarding program that we do. At the end of the session, we’re able to give the kids who took our classes skateboards. One of my favorite memories is always seeing a young elementary school student get their first skateboard, just because I remember what it was like to get my first skateboard. I know that’s something that they’ll never forget. Giving back to the next generation has been some of my favorite memories.

Q: What are your favorite holiday traditions?

QF: Growing up, once a week, my mom and my two siblings would get us all in the car, and we’d drive around and look at everybody’s Christmas lights. The weather makes you not as happy during the winter months. So, in November and December, you got to spruce the house up to bring the joy in.

Q: What is a message you would like to share with the world?

QF: I was born and raised here, and I don’t really ever plan on leaving. I used to tour in bands a lot. I’ve been to all but 12 states, and I’ve never traveled anywhere and been like, “Man, I don’t want to go home.” If I could say anything to anybody, it’s go outside, interact with the community, talk to people, get to know people and really just appreciate the area for what it is. Because I really don’t think that there’s anywhere else like this that exists. The Lehigh Valley is a special place.

Juan Dejesus

Dejesus works at Official Cuts at 23 W. Fourth St. and has been a barber for more than 20 years. He moved to South Bethlehem about 10 months ago from Queens.

Q: What motivated you to move to Bethlehem?

JD: My mother lives here.

Q: How do you feel about the Bethlehem community?

JD: Everything is good. I like the vibe. The bars here are really nice. The food is amazing.

Q: Are you excited to celebrate the holidays in Bethlehem for the first time?

JD: My mom is going to cook her a– off. This is going to be the only Christmas that I’m not with my kids. That’s the down part of Christmas this year.

Q: What’s your favorite part about what you do?

JD: Hand skills. Happy customers.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of barbering?

JD: Fix everything. I fix whatever I can. Anything I can get my hands on.

Q: What is a message you would like to share with the world?

JD: I just want to say keep coming to Bethlehem. It’s a very nice, lowkey spot. It’s beautiful. We need more people around during the day.

Ethan Gonzalez

Gonzalez is from Allentown and works at Lost in Smoke at 313 W. Fourth St. on the South Side.

Q: What do you like about working at Lost in Smoke?

EG: The people and the customers. People come in and tell stories all the time, like things that we enjoy that make us positive.

Q: What do you like about Bethlehem?

EG: Bethlehem has a lot of good food spots, like The Goose and NYC Village Pizza. They are so local that you can just walk and grab them.

Q: What are your favorite holiday traditions?

EG: I go to a Christmas Village every year.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of work?

EG: I enjoy snowboarding, bowling, things like that. Anything to be in nature. I love being outside and giving myself some peace.

Q: What is a message you would like to share with the world?

EG: We’ve got to be more positive in this world. Anger don’t get nobody nowhere in life. If you keep a positive outlook at what you’re doing, you’re going to shine.

Emelinda Duran

Duran has been working at Casa de Campo on 123 W. Fourth St. with her brother for about a year.

Q: What motivates you to go to work everyday?

ED: I’ve been in the food industry for over 20 years. I’m new in Bethlehem. I love the Bethlehem community. They’re awesome, loving and caring people. I like to talk and meet new people.

Q: What do you love about the holidays?

ED: Christmas is my favorite. It is one of the most beautiful holidays. I’m from the Dominican Republic, so we usually start decorating really early.

Q: What is your favorite part of celebrating Christmas?

ED: Getting together with my family to share special moments.

Q: What is a message you would like to share with the world?

ED: Stay in school because that’s very important. Do your best in school because your parents have been working hard for you to go to school and learn and be your best.