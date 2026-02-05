Ryan Javier blends technology, culture on campus

Growing up in an immigrant household in San Francisco, Ryan Javier, ’26, assumed the role of technological support for his relatives. With grandparents who didn’t speak English, Javier saw the shortcomings of modern technologies and user experience design firsthand.

Given his background, Javier said he decided to pursue a combined degree in computer science and graphic design through the Integrated Engineering and Arts and Sciences program.

“There are a lot of things that I realized about (online) applications,” Javier said. “These things we take for granted, because they were built for an English audience do not translate as well for my grandparents.”

Javier said he wants to make technology more accessible and gain the skill set to work in user interface and design, which are elements that directly influence how users interact with digital products.

In his first few weeks of his freshman year, Javier joined the Asian Cultural Society. After becoming a member, he applied to be a first-year representative. From there, Javier spent the next four years serving in a variety of executive roles.

During his sophomore year, Javier was part of Lehigh’s Global Citizenship Program. The program is designed for a small cohort of sophomores to engage globally, and discuss cultural diversity.

Continuing his work abroad, Javier participated in the Iacocca International Internship Program in 2024, a summer long program designed to facilitate students working overseas, in Hong Kong.

Javier also studied abroad last year through a rigorous user interface and design program at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, where he undertook a semester long research project.

Javier worked with students from Hong Kong and Singapore to improve international student registration for classes. He said his internship helped him better understand Asian cultural dynamics.

“I learned a little bit more about how people outside the United States live,” Javier said. “You realize (the U.S.) is not the center of the universe like we think we are.”

Javier said the experience shifted his vision in education and inspired him to pursue an additional major in global studies. He said the program allowed him to build on his ability to connect, learn and grow.

One strong connection came from his mentor, Angelina Rodriguez, the assistant vice provost for global learning at Lehigh. Rodriguez helped guide students through the Global Citizenship Program and facilitated their sophomore-year trip to Mexico.

“(Javier) is not only exceptionally smart and interested and engaged, but he’s also one of the kindest human beings I’ve met,” Rodriguez said.

Since his freshman year, Javier has worked closely with Jiaruo Li, ‘26, a fellow member of the Asian Cultural Society who served as vice president in the 2024-25 academic year.

Li has seen the club through several iterations over the past four years. She said the organization has noticeably expanded to include more cultural backgrounds under Javier’s leadership, which she attributed to his connections with like-minded leaders in other cultural clubs.

Last semester, the Asian Cultural Society partnered with Lehigh’s Korean Students Association to host a discussion on Korean skincare culture and skin-whitening practices.

“We are the largest Asian organization on campus, and I think we should use that to amplify our voice a little bit more,” Javier said.

While Javier broadened the club’s focus, he also remained emotionally attentive to its members.

During the first event Li ever led her freshman year, she said Javier noticed her apprehension about speaking to a large crowd and helped ease her worries beforehand

“I was really grateful for him at this time for noticing how I felt,” she said.

Javier said his responsibility as a graduating senior is to ensure the next iteration of the club is prepared for the coming year, but he also wants to leave a broader impact on campus beyond the Asian Cultural Society.

He ran Fusion, an annual multicultural dance event at Lehigh, during the fall semester. Javier said the event represented all of Lehigh’s communities and left a lasting impact on campus.

His team began planning the event in May. Javier said he remained dedicated despite challenges related to coordination and the extensive organization required. He said organizing the event was one of his proudest accomplishments.

Throughout his four years at Lehigh, Javier has worked as a global citizen and encouraged growth in cultural conversations. Despite his extracurriculars and accomplishments, Javier said there were times when he hesitated to apply to Lehigh and other opportunities, but those experiences helped reach where he is today.

Beyond having confidence in himself, Javier said he wouldn’t be where he is today without the support of his family and the friends he has made at Lehigh.

“All those people that really pushed me and made me feel like I could do the things I could do, I am really grateful for them,” Javier said.





