Behind victories from No.10 senior Max Brignola (165 lbs), first-year Brady Collins (174 lbs) and a win by decision from fifth-year JT Davis (197 lbs) the No. 22 Lehigh men’s wrestling team defeated the University of Pennsylvania in a tight 24-14 dual on Friday night at Grace Hall.

With the win, the Mountain Hawks move to 10-6 on the season, while the Quakers fall to 6-3. In front of a packed home crowd, Lehigh grabbed control early when No. 4 graduate Sheldon Seymour battled No. 31 first-year Davis Motyka in the night’s opening 125-lbs bout.

Seymour scored a takedown early in the match before Motyka was injured, leading to a default win for the Mountain Hawks.

In the 133-lbs match, Lehigh first-year Mason Ziegler and Penn No. 12 junior Evan Mougalian went scoreless for the first two periods. However, an escape point in the last period helped Mougalian to the win by decision, 1-0.

A pair of major decision wins for Penn’s 141-lbs, No. 7 senior CJ Composto over Lehigh’s first-year Seamus Mack and Penn’s 149-lbs, No. 4 sophomore Cross Wasilewski over Lehigh’s sophomore Matt Repos put the Quakers up 11-6 through four matches.

At the 157-lbs weight class, Lehigh’s No. 11 sophomore Logan Rozynski faced off against Penn’s No. 10 junior Jude Swisher in a ranked matchup.

An escape and a pushout in the second period gave Swisher a 2-0 advantage heading into the contest’s final period. Rozynski got on the scoreboard with an escape, but another pushout by Swisher earned the latter the win by decision, 3-1.

At that point, the Quakers led 14-6, a margin that would only decrease with five more bouts to go.

The 165-lbs weight class featured the final ranked matchup, between Brignola and Penn’s No. 19 junior Sean Seefeldt. Seefeldt’s escape point in the second period earned him a 1-0 lead, but Brignola’s final round escape evened the score at one apiece. In the final minute, Brignola scored a takedown, the deciding points, for 4-1 win by decision.

The 174-lbs class would play a major role in the dual’s outcome. Lehigh’s Brady Collins and Penn’s Caden Bellis went into the final period of their bout with Collins leading 3-1 thanks to a takedown in the last 30 seconds of the second period.

Collins escaped Bellis to start the final period and didn’t look back. Collins finished with a 4-1 win by decision, earning the Mountain Hawks a key three points, to draw the dual’s score to 12-14, still in favor of Penn.

From here, the Mountain Hawks never looked back, as No. 16 junior Rylan Rogers of Lehigh earned the score-altering win that put Lehigh up 16-14 after recording multiple takedowns in a major decision win at the 184-lbs weight class over Penn’s first-year Liam Carlin.

The 197-lbs weight class followed, as Davis battled with Penn’s junior Martin Cosgrove. Davis escaped to start the second period, but Cosgrove countered with an escape of his own in the bout’s third period.

The bout carried into overtime. Needing late dual points for their team’s, Davis and Cosgrove remained deadlocked at 1-1 deep into the period. With the crowd on their feet, a Davis takedown with 32 seconds to go earned him the win by decision to give Lehigh a 19-14 lead with one bout to go.

Lehigh’s No. 8 senior Nathan Taylor then ended the night with a win by tech fall over Penn’s sophomore John Pardo, with a score of 17-2.

When the final whistle sounded, Grace Hall erupted as Lehigh secured the dual win.

Lehigh returns to action tomorrow against Bucknell in Grace Hall for Senior Day, where the Mountain Hawks will honor their eight-member senior class as they look to secure another EIWA win.