Under the bright lights on opening day, junior women’s lacrosse captain and attacker Shannon Nolan wasted no time making a statement, scoring five goals and setting a new career high against St. Joseph’s University on Feb. 6.

The New York native has been surrounded by lacrosse since she was a little girl. Her father played Division III lacrosse, and her two older siblings competed collegiately.

“I’ve always been born and raised around the sport,” Nolan said. “I would go outside and play with my family. It’s been really bonding for us.”

That lifelong connection to the game guided her to Lehigh, where she found a second home and fulfilled her dream of playing collegiate lacrosse.

Now in her third season as a Mountain Hawk, Nolan’s the program’s only attacking representative among the team’s three captains. In Lehigh’s 11-10 loss to St. Joe’s, she accounted for half of the team’s goals and surpassed her previous career high of four, set last season against La Salle University. Her performance kept Lehigh within one possession throughout the game.

“Our team prepared for that game for about three weeks,” Nolan said. “Our coach always tells us to be a ‘dog’ and get after it.”

Coach Steph Lazo said Nolan’s performance reflected her growth since the start of the preseason.

“She’s really emerged as one of our offensive leaders,” Lazo said. “Her vocal ability and her genuine leadership — just wanting everyone to succeed — have helped her grow.”

Beyond her goal scoring, Lazo said Nolan’s positive energy motivates the entire team and allows her to celebrate her own successes while uplifting others. Lazo said Nolan’s personality is just as impactful as her offensive presence.

“She had an ability to adjust to whatever was thrown at us,” Lazo said. “She just found a way. We all really fed off her energy. When she scores, she’s getting hyped. When someone else scores, she’s picking them up.”

Lazo said Nolan brings a steady, genuine presence to the team and creates an environment others gravitate toward. She also said Nolan’s unapologetically herself.

“She is just scratching the surface of really showing people who Shannon Nolan is,” Lazo said. “She’s a ray of sunshine. Her personality is contagious in the best way.”

As a sophomore, Nolan appeared in all 16 games and made five starts. Junior Molly Snow, Nolan’s freshman-year roommate and teammate, said Nolan leads by example and gives “110%” every day. She said Nolan’s confidence this season has elevated her game to another level.

“You can just tell her confidence is at such a higher level,” Snow said. “It shows in the way she’s playing, ripping shots anytime her hands are free.”

Even during practices, Snow said Nolan’s bright personality lifts those around her. In her free time, Nolan said she enjoys spending time with friends and appreciates the opportunity to step away from the physical and mental demands of being a student-athlete. She said small moments, like calling her family, feel like a reward.

While the season opener ended in a narrow loss, Nolan said the team remains focused on its goals.

“My overall goal is to compete for a Patriot League title,” Nolan said. “With the talent we have this year, it’s something that’s obtainable.”

The Mountain Hawks return to action Feb. 28 to host La Salle University at Ulrich Sports Complex.