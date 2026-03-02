Take it or leave it: Scrolling through the stress

Social media was once imagined as a new digital space to connect with friends and family, share milestones and enjoy a conversation.

For many users today, however, scrolling through Instagram, TikTok or X feels less like leisure and more like emotional labor. Social media was designed to be fun, but has gradually evolved into a source of stress, comparison and pressure that follows people wherever they go.

What once felt optional now feels almost mandatory, woven into social expectations, school culture and even professional life.

One major reason social media feels stressful is the constant comparison it encourages. It seems like everyone is competing — for the best story post, the best caption, the most likes. Platforms are built around highlights, not reality. Users share curated photos and edited videos, rarely showing failure for fear of judgment, public embarrassment and criticism.

Comparison is rarely fair, yet it happens subconsciously. Over time, it can create anxiety, especially for younger generations born into the digital age. They’re still developing their sense of identity while being exposed to nonstop comparison online, during vulnerable and formative years.

When your peers’ achievements, vacations and relationships are constantly displayed, it becomes difficult not to measure your own life against unrealistic social media standards.

The pressure to maintain an online image only adds to the stress. Social media is no longer just a way to share moments — it’s become a personal brand. Users feel compelled to post regularly, track engagement and present themselves a certain way because they believe it will make them more likable. Likes and views have become social currency, shaping self-worth. When a post doesn’t perform well, it can feel like rejection. The constant need for validation turns posting into a performance rather than an authentic expression.

Stress also stems from the absence of boundaries. Smartphones ensure platforms are accessible at any time, collapsing the distinction between online and offline life. Notifications interrupt meals, conversations and sleep. Even during downtime, many people feel the urge to check their feeds, worried they might’ve missed something important. Instead of helping people relax, social media makes it difficult to disconnect. The expectation to always be available online creates an exhausting sense of responsibility.

Platforms also thrive on outrage, conflict and negativity because those emotions drive engagement. Arguments, political division and distressing news appear without warning. Open an app, and something demanding attention is immediately in front of you. We’ve grown so used to it that we scroll past tragedies as if they’re just another form of entertainment. Social media is supposed to be a place to unwind, yet it often delivers content that ruins your mood in seconds. That’s the reality of the moment we’re living in.

Social media blurs the line between public and private life. Opinions once shared in small circles are now broadcast to large audiences, where they can be judged, criticized or misunderstood. The fear of saying the wrong thing can make people anxious about posting at all. Viral backlash and cancel culture and viral backlash have made users overly cautious. If something doesn’t meet other’s standards, it often goes unposted.

The same apps meant to connect people across cities, states and countries can also lead to isolation. Passive scrolling replaces genuine conversation, and online interactions can feel shallow compared to real-life connections. The more time people spend watching or trying to create others’ lives, the more they miss out on their own, contributing to loneliness and burnout. Instead of participating in the present, many people experience life through a screen first.

Social media isn’t inherently harmful, but its current structure prioritizes engagement over well-being. For it to feel fun again, our generation has to take control of how we use it. Social media should be a tool, not a burden. Until that balance is restored, the cycle will continue — and the pressure will be passed on to the next generation.