The Lehigh men’s basketball team fell to Holy Cross, 69-66, in its Patriot League quarterfinal game on Thursday night at Stabler Arena after Nasir Whitlock hit a half-court buzzer beater..
Lehigh junior guard and captain Nasir Whitlock led Lehigh (15-16, 11-7 Patriot League) with 29 points, while sophomore forward Hank Alvey added 14 points.
Sophomore guard Tyler Boston led The Crusaders (11-21, 5-13 Patriot) with 24 points. Junior guard Gabe Warren followed with 12 points, while first-year forward Aiden Disu followed with 11 points.
After Lehigh led 31-26 at the half, both teams went back-and-forth in the second half.
After forcing a turnover with 2.1 seconds remaining, Whitlock heaved the ball from beyond half-court to win the game for the Mountain Hawks.
Lehigh will play Colgate in the Patriot League semifinals.
