The Lehigh men’s basketball team secured a berth in the Patriot League Championship game after defeating Colgate University 76-69 on Sunday afternoon in Stabler Arena.

The Mountain Hawks (17-16, 11-7 Patriot League) last met the Raiders (18-15, 11-7 Patriot League) in the postseason two years ago, when the teams faced each other in the Patriot League Championship game during the 2023-24 season. In that game, Lehigh fell 74-55.

This year, the result was different.

Sophomore forward and center Hank Alvey led Lehigh with a career-high 30 points and three blocks. Junior guard and captain Nasir Whitlock, who sent the Mountain Hawks to the semifinal game on a half-court buzzer beater, finished with a double-double, recording 22 points and 10 assists.

Colgate junior guard Jalen Cox tallied 26 points for the Raiders, alongside first-year forward Andrew Alekseyenko, who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Lehigh opened the game with a slow start, facing a 14-7 deficit halfway through the first half. Cox and junior forward Sam Wright found gaps in Lehigh’s defense and scored consistently.

Alvey sparked Lehigh’s momentum by scoring 14 points in the first half. First-year guard Andrew Urosevic came off the bench and landed six points by making two 3-pointers.

Whitlock came alive towards the end of the first half, collecting eight points off field goals and a free throw.

Lehigh led at the half 33-30.

Both teams traded blows early in the second half, scoring 3-pointers and free throws.

Alvey continued to drive Lehigh’s offense inside, scoring 16 points in the paint during the second half.

Multiple players from Colgate secured points through layups, tying the score at 52 with 9:29 left in the game.

Whitlock drained a three for Lehigh to take the lead, and while the Raiders responded with their own 3-pointer, Whitlock drove back down the court to sink another triple.

Action in the paint proved to be critical for both teams. Alvey and Wright battled inside on both ends of the court, coverage that would prove successful for Lehigh.

Tied at 61, Alekseyenko fouled junior guard Joshua Ingram, resulting in two free throws to give Lehigh a two-point advantage with 5:17 to go.

Two possessions later, Ingram went back to the free throw line after a Cox foul, resulting in two more points.

Lehigh capitalized off of multiple turnovers in the half, as Colgate struggled break through, despite facing a single-digit deficit the entire half.

After Whitlock made two free throws at the two minute mark, Lehigh held a 72-63 lead.

However, the Raiders battled back by forcing turnovers.

With 1:39 remaining, Cox scored a layup after the Raiders stole the ball from Ingram. It narrowed Lehigh’s lead down to 72-67.

Cox later scored off another turnover off an inbound which cut Lehigh’s lead to three.

The Raiders had an opportunity to tie the game with 35.8 seconds on the clock, but saw sophomore guard Josh Ahayere’s game-tying 3-pointer miss.

The Mountain Hawks later iced the game with free throws after Colgate began intentionally fouling.

With the win, Lehigh advances to the Patriot League Championship to face off against the winner of Navy and Boston University on Wednesday.