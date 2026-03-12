No. 4 Lehigh women’s basketball traveled to Annapolis, Maryland, to face No. 1 Navy in the Patriot League semifinals on Thursday evening. The Mountain Hawks (17-13, 11-6 Patriot League) defeated the Midshipmen (22-8, 15-2 Patriot League) 81-76 in an overtime thriller, resulting in a second consecutive trip to the Patriot League Championship.

First-year guard and forward Leia Edwards led the Mountain Hawks with a career-high 25 points and 16 rebounds, making her presence on the boards early.

Sophomore guard and forward Belle Bramer collected a career-high 22 points along with seven rebounds and four assists. Junior guard Gracyn Lovette tallied 18 points and four rebounds and four assists.

For Navy, junior guard Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 27 points and seven assists, while first-year guard Zoe Mesuch followed with 18.

Although Lehigh won the tipoff, Navy earned the first points of the night as sophomore guard Mary Gibbons knocked down a three-pointer following multiple offensive rebounds by the Midshipmen.

Navy continued to rely on its perimeter shooting in the opening quarter. Gibbons connected on three three-pointers in the first period alone, helping the Midshipmen build an early lead.

Lehigh answered by attacking in the paint. Bramer sparked the offense with a three-pointer before adding multiple drives to the basket, while junior forward Whitney Lind and senior forward and captain Lily Fandre contributed back-to-back layups to keep Lehigh within distance of the score.

Despite Lehigh’s interior scoring, Navy’s outside shooting pushed the Midshipmen ahead 21-15 at the end of the first quarter, with Gibbons scoring nine points from beyond the arc.

Lehigh began to find its rhythm early in the second quarter behind Bramer, who reached double figures by lifting another layup inside. Lovetter followed with a three-pointer to raise the Mountain Hawks’ score and shift momentum.

Navy briefly extended its lead after a three-pointer from Mesuch and a layup from Barnett-Gay pushed the team ahead by nine.

However, Lehigh’s defense began to tighten, holding Navy scoreless for over three minutes during an 11-0 run that cut the Midshipmen’s lead to only two points.

Throughout the first half, Lehigh found the majority of its offensive success within the key, shooting 10 layups for 20 of the 37 points scored.

By halftime, Lehigh had erased the early deficit, leading 37-36 against Navy.

The Midshipmen responded to the lead to open the quarter with a layup from Barnett-Gay before sophomore guard Juliana Almeida knocked down a three-pointer to give Navy a four-point advantage.

Lind followed with back-to-back layups to tie the game at 44 with 4:50 remaining in the quarter.

After two free-throws from Edwards, Barnett-Gay shot a layup of her own to tie the game at 46.

Edwards drew another two free-throws, but with a layup and free-throw from Barnett-Gay, Navy regained the lead at 51-50.

Edwards responded with a three-pointer for Lehigh to recover the upper hand at 53-51.

With 3.8 seconds on the clock, Barnett-Gay drained a 3-pointer to end the third quarter, with Navy leading 54-53.

Both teams opened the final quarter with points on each side of the court. The Midshipmen converted layups, while Lovette shot back-to-back three-pointers, followed by Edwards scoring a three-pointer of her own, nearly in the same spot as Lovette.

Following a timeout, Navy found the glass twice, scoring two layups and taking over the lead, 62-61.

Edwards hit a three-pointer in the corner of the wing and Lovette followed up with another three-pointer of her own to extend Lehigh’s lead 67-62.

Bramer hit a layup off the glass and gave the Mountain Hawks their biggest lead of seven at 69-62, resulting in a timeout called by Navy.

The Midshipmen responded with a three-pointer by Mesuch to tighten the lead, but could not hold as Lind responded with a three-pointer for Lehigh.

Navy continued a seven-point run in just 1 minute and 5 seconds with a layup, three-pointer and jumper to tie the score at 72.

Neither team was able to score a last-second basket, and the game entered overtime.

There were no points on the board until 3:20 with Edwards dropping a three-pointer into the basket.

Barnett-Gay stole the ball from the Mountain Hawks and ran for a layup, with Lehigh leading 75-74. With just over a minute to go, Barnett-Gay followed up with another layup to give Navy a slight edge at 76.

Bramer hit a three-pointer from the wing and the Mountain Hawks took the lead once more at 78-76.

With ten seconds on the clock, Edwards went to the free-throw line to add one more point for Lehigh. Barnett-Gay missed a three-pointer around the rim, and sent Edwards back to the free-throw line with only 4.3 seconds left on the clock.

Edwards scored the two shots for the final score of 81-76.

The Mountain Hawks finished the game with 22 turnovers

Lehigh will face the College of Holy Cross in the Patriot League Championship on Sunday, March 15 in Worcester, Massachusetts.