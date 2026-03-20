Federal grant awarded to expand Ben Franklin TechVentures

A $4.8 million federal grant has been awarded to Ben Franklin Technology Partners of northeastern Pennsylvania on Feb. 10 to expand lab space at TechVentures by 50%.

Angelo J. Valletta, president and CEO of Ben Franklin Technology Partners of northeastern Pennsylvania, said the funding was secured with the support of the U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, and will help address the region’s biggest barriers to innovation: access to affordable, specialized lab space.

Valletta said the expansion will give entrepreneurs the infrastructure they need to move ideas from concept to commercialization without leaving the region.

The grant is a significant investment in the TechVentures research campus, located on Lehigh’s Mountaintop campus. The expansion will increase the wet lab and electronic lab capacity, allowing more startups to conduct research, testing and proof-of-concept work locally.

“For early-stage companies, especially in life sciences, access to properly equipped lab space isn’t a luxury, it’s essential,” Valetta said.

The economic development nonprofit operates TechVentures in partnership with Lehigh, providing incubator space and business support to startups across the region.

Kimberly Metz, head of marketing, said the expansion will strengthen the region’s innovative ecosystem.

“This expansion strengthens the Lehigh Valley’s innovation ecosystem by giving entrepreneurs the space and resources they need to turn ideas into real companies,” she said. “When startups have access to affordable lab space and mentorship, they are far more likely to stay, grow and create jobs in this region.”

For companies already working within the TechVentures ecosystem, access to space and shared resources has played a key role in early growth.

Matt Blisky, CEO of Flex Solutions, a robotics company developing handheld collaborative systems for inspecting hard-to-reach spaces, said their company relied on TechVentures when it first launched.

“Ben Franklin was able to offer us really strong office space where we could set our headquarters and start building,” he said. “Over time, it’s also helped us grow our team, bring in interns and create a central place to operate.”

Flex Solutions develops tools for clients such as the U.S. Navy, Air Force and transit systems. These tools enable inspections in hazardous or confined environments, eliminating the need for workers to enter dangerous spaces or disassemble equipment.

Blisky said access to shared lab space and equipment is especially important for early-stage companies that can’t afford costly infrastructure on their own.

“Shared lab space gives companies access to resources that would typically be out of reach,” Blisky said. “Instead of outsourcing or going without, startups can do that work in-house, which is huge for growth.”

He also said without TechVentures and Ben Franklin’s support, the company would’ve faced significant barriers to establishing itself in the Lehigh Valley. He said the company wouldn’t have the same resources or even a proper office, and that it would’ve been much more difficult to build connections and grow in the region without that support system.

Valletta said laboratory infrastructure differs significantly from traditional office space. Wet labs require proper ventilation, chemical waste disposal systems and specialized safety standards.

“You can’t just convert a regular office into a life sciences lab,” he said. “You need proper ventilation, a waste system and safety compliance. That kind of infrastructure is expensive, and that is why affordable shared lab space is so important.”

The expansion will focus on reimagining and optimizing existing space to create connecting lab areas. Valleta said the project is part of an 18-month process that includes regulatory approvals and phased planning before construction begins.

He said securing approval for the funding required persistence and a compelling demonstration of the return on investment.

TechVentures has supported entrepreneurs across northeastern Pennsylvania for more than four decades.

“The return on investment for the state has been significant in terms of jobs created and companies that have stayed and grown here,” Valletta said.

For startup founders, especially in biotechnology and advanced manufacturing, lab space is often the largest upfront cost. Valletta said commercial lab facilities in larger metropolitan areas can charge prices that are prohibitive for early-stage companies still developing proof of concept.

“Our niche is providing affordable space so entrepreneurs can focus on their sciences and their business,” Valletta said. “If we didn’t offer competitive pricing, many of these companies simply wouldn’t get started here.”

He said TechVentures expects to support more companies simultaneously by increasing lab capacity, which could lead to job creation and long-term economic development across the Lehigh Valley. He said local economic development leaders view the expansion as a strategic investment in Lehigh Valley’s future competitiveness.

TechVentures positions Bethlehem and the surrounding region as an alternative to larger hubs such as Philadelphia or New York.

Metz said the expansion reflects the region’s growing role as a hub for innovation.

“The Lehigh Valley has a growing reputation as a place where innovation can thrive,” she said. “Expanding TechVentures ensures that more entrepreneurs have access to the space and support they need to turn their ideas into companies right here in our region.”

Valletta said the funding helps make it possible for entrepreneurs to succeed without leaving northeastern Pennsylvania and encourages them to build and grow their businesses in the region.

As the regulatory process unfolds, TechVentures leaders will continue refining design plans and coordinating construction logics. The goal is to add lab space as efficiently as possible while maintaining safety and compliance standards.

“We are thankful for the confidence placed in us,” Valletta said. “Our mission is to help entrepreneurs succeed, and this expansion gives us the tools to do that even more effectively.”