Women’s lacrosse falls to American University 19-15

The Lehigh women’s lacrosse team fell to American University 19-15 on Friday afternoon at the Frank Banko Field in Bethlehem.

The Mountain Hawks (5-4, 0-2, Patriot League) were led on offense by Molly Snow, Kacie Wines and Gracie Shoup who each scored three goals.

Sophomore attacker Ava Schulties and junior midfielder Grace Martel also added two goals for Lehigh.

The Eagles were led by senior midfielder Reagan Murdoch who scored five goals while senior attacker Kellie Linehan added four.

Lehigh took a 10-9 into the locker room at halftime, but American wore down the Lehigh defense in the final two quarters, taking their first lead with 11:30 left to go in the fourth quarter. They completed their comeback scoring five of the last seven goals in the contest.

As the third quarter began, the Eagles began to fight back against the Mountain Hawks.

In the third quarter, with 2:22 left, the score was tied at 13.