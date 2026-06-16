Lehigh to sell radio license to Lehigh Valley Public Media

On June 11, Lehigh University Communications released a statement announcing the university has agreed to sell its radio license for the 91.3 WLVR-FM station to Lehigh Valley Public Media.

The ownership is pending regulatory approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

Lehigh began its partnership with Lehigh Valley Public Media in 2019. According to the statement, the aim of the purchase was to supervise operations of the broadcast station and transform 91.3 FM into a multi-channel HD broadcast station. The HD-2 station was intended to be student-run.

Nathan Urban, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, said in the statement the university is looking to support “AI-readiness and evolving multimedia skills” rather than the traditional broadcast learning opportunities with WLVR.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.