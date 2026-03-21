Vietnamese Student Association spreads cultural connection

The Vietnamese Student Association holds cultural events, performances and shared traditions while aiming to foster a welcoming community on campus.

The organization hosts events throughout the year that highlight Vietnamese culture through food, art and entertainment while encouraging participation from students of all backgrounds.

Sally Ma, ‘26, the president of the Vietnamese Student Association said she first became involved with the organization during her sophomore year.

Now in her final semester, Ma said her involvement on the executive board has helped her connect deeper with the Vietnamese community on campus while also building leadership and communication skills.

The organization focuses on teaching students about Vietnamese culture, whether they identify with the culture themselves or are interested in learning more.

“We aim to keep our atmosphere as friendly and welcoming as possible,” Ma said. “Even though we are the Vietnamese Student Association, we want everyone to come.”

Recent events hosted by the organization have included cultural activities and opportunities for students to experience Vietnamese traditions firsthand.

A recent event centered on clay sculpting was inspired by Vietnamese cultural practices.

Food plays a significant role in many of the organization’s gatherings. At the sculpting event, members served Vietnamese cuisine, such as grilled pork and fish skewers.

Many events also serve Vietnamese dishes such as banh mi sandwiches, traditional desserts and family-style meals.

Another major event hosted by the organization is “VSA By Night,” a large performance event modeled after a Vietnamese entertainment program featuring music, dance and other performances.

The event included a DJ and singing and dancing performances. It was open to the wider campus community through a collaboration with Lehigh After Dark. Ma said it was her favorite event.

As she prepares to graduate, Ma said she hopes the organization continues to expand its larger events to bring even more students together.

For members of the executive board, the organization also provides a sense of belonging and cultural connection.

Vice president Daphne Nguyen, ‘28, said joining the organization during her first year helped her find a Vietnamese community at Lehigh.

“As soon as I came here, I was looking for my Vietnamese cohort so I could feel more of a community and more belonging,” Nguyen said.

After attending several events, Nguyen decided to apply for the executive board and has now served for two years. She said she helps coordinate events and manage communication within the organization.

The association celebrates the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, known as Tet, and often collaborates with other Asian student organizations, including Korean and Japanese student groups.

Nguyen said seeing students from different backgrounds participate in these events is one of the most rewarding parts of organizing them.

“When we host an event and see people — not just Vietnamese people but also American people and people from all around the world — enjoying our food and activities, it really makes me happy,” she said.

Their future planning involves bringing together multiple Asian student associations for a shared meal featuring dishes from different cultures.

“We have this very similar culture where we eat rice,” Nguyen said. “Everyone can choose different meats from each culture.”

For students outside the Vietnamese community, the organization still offers opportunities to connect with others and explore new experiences.

Octavio Mendoza, ‘26, said he recently joined the organization after hearing about it through Ma.

“I found (the Vietnamese Student Association) very welcoming and inviting to pretty much anyone and everyone,” he said.

Although he joined later in his college career, Mendoza said the organization quickly made an impression.

He said his favorite memory was performing at the association’s talent showcase, which pushed him outside of his comfort zone. He said it was something he never would’ve attempted if it weren’t for the club.

“(The club members) asked me to sing something,” Mendoza said. “I’ve never considered myself a singer, but I figured, ‘Why not?’”

Mendoza is Mexican but said he still felt fully welcomed within the organization. He also said it’s interesting to learn about other people.

For him, the association represents more than just a cultural club.

“The events are a great way to explore that unfamiliar feeling of discomfort,” Mendoza said. “The more you do it, the more you grow into yourself.”