Billy knows ball: How do we fix baseball?

Baseball has long been known as America’s pastime. In recent years, the sport has been completely revolutionized through a slew of rule changes, including the pitch clock and the automatic balls-and-strikes system. These alterations have taken the traditional fabric of the game and pushed it into the modern era.

By all measures, the sport should be headed toward its glory days. Sadly, that future grows less likely each day.

The MLB Players Association and MLB owners appear to be headed toward a player strike and a lockout of the 2027 season. As the collective bargaining agreement — the deal that governs everything from salaries to rules in the MLB — expires in December, players and owners will have to meet again to establish a new one.

The problem is that the two sides seem nowhere close to a deal.

When asked about the likelihood of an MLB lockout before the 2027 season, senior writer for The Athletic Ken Rosenthal, said the chances were very high, estimating the likelihood at around 90%.

So how did we get here?

The MLB Players Association and owners have a long history of difficult negotiations, with their most recent dispute coming before the 2022 season. Although the MLB managed to avoid a player strike, the agreement largely kicked the sport’s biggest issues down the road.

This winter, teams spent almost $3 billion in total on free agents. Nearly $2 billion of that was spent by just eight teams.

This top-heavy economic imbalance leaves the MLB with a clear question: Can teams simply pay their way to the top?

In the current system, small-market teams struggle to stay afloat, as their payrolls squander in comparison to teams in larger markets, such as the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their situation has only worsened in recent years, as the collapse of regional sports networks has cut into profits.

In the past, regional sports network deals accounted for nearly a quarter of team revenue. Since 2023, many of those networks have filed for bankruptcy, and teams such as the St. Louis Cardinals have lost nearly $20 million in TV revenue. These budget cuts are immediately felt on the field, as teams that have lost money have either significantly reduced payroll or done little to improve their rosters.

In this convoluted environment of billionaire owners and empowered players, how do we find a solution to ensure that baseball is played in 2027?

Simply put: The sport needs a salary cap.

I don’t blame teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers for spending heavily year after year. They’re simply a symptom of a larger issue — larger markets have a disproportionate advantage over smaller organizations.

The sport also needs a salary floor. Teams such as the Athletics, Marlins and Pirates consistently turn a profit for their owners while refusing to invest in long-term talent. That’s a bigger issue than big-market teams using their financial advantage, because it means some clubs never even have the chance to compete.

If both sides can agree to these terms — and that’s a big “if” — a lockout could be avoided.

MLB Players Association executive subcommittee member and Orioles reliever Zack Britton said he’s hopeful about the impending negotiations.



“I don’t think it makes sense that this is the hill you die on, and possibly alienate a bunch of fans when the game is doing really well,” he said.

Britton has a point about the importance of prioritizing fans in this situation. The last time games were canceled due to a strike was in 1994-95, when a 232-day stoppage wiped out 948 games, including the World Series.

That pause didn’t just cost owners money — it nearly killed the sport. Viewership dipped to record lows following the strike, and if the MLB isn’t careful, it could happen again.

Hopefully, players and owners can come together and move forward for the sake of the game. In the meantime, fans can only strap in for the long season ahead and try to enjoy the ride.