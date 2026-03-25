Bethlehem superintendent steps down two years into five-year term

In 2023, Jack Silva, ‘09G, signed a five-year contract as superintendent set to expire on June 30, 2028. Two years into the term, Silva announced his retirement.

After 40 years in education and 16 years in the Bethlehem Area School District, Silva is concluding his service.

Silva said he doesn’t consider himself leaving early, but leaving at the right time because the district is preparing for structural changes, including potential redistricting and facilities decisions that his successor should be fully invested in.

“The next superintendent should be able to embrace the district’s long-term planning needs from the beginning rather than coming in the middle of the process,” Silva said. “Plus, on the selfish side, 40 is a nice round number.”

As a Bethlehem native, Silva spent his childhood on the South Side. In 2009, he earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Lehigh.

“Lehigh has been part of my life ever since I’ve been pedaling my bike up to campus as a little kid,” Silva said.

After graduating from Lehigh, Silva taught as an adjunct professor in education classes that certifies principals.

Silva said one of his greatest accomplishments was improving how literacy was taught in the district. He said if students can read by the time they graduate fifth grade, every opportunity is open to them.

The Bethlehem Area School District partnered with Keys to Literacy, a research-based literacy program that focuses on traditional reading and writing skills with students K-12, for a multi-year strategic plan.

Silva said he’s proud to have brought community into the Bethlehem Area School District through partnerships with community organizations, businesses and universities.

Rosa Carides-Hof, the community school coordinator at Donegan Elementary School, said Silva worked on strategic planning for community schools alongside former superintendent Joseph Roy. When Carides-Hof found out Silva was retiring, she said she immediately thought about the loss that’d be felt in the community schools.

“(Silva) continues to be out in the community, always visiting different activities that we do at the school,” Rosa Carides-Hof said. “He wasn’t just a superintendent that was in his office doing his thing.”

Carides-Hof said she hopes the next superintendent will champion community schools, noting their success largely depends on the support and commitment of district leadership, particularly the superintendent and principals.

Silva said he loves seeing students perform at their highest level, whether at Liberty or Freedom High School’s band performances.

Silva said his biggest impact is helping principals, teachers and coaches succeed in their schools, similar to the role of a company CEO. He said his primary customers are Bethlehem students and the community, ensuring the district prepares students to be college and career-ready.

Principal of Liberty High School Brandon Horlick said Silva’s leadership and commitment to the district will be difficult to match.

“I think (Silva) sets the bar extremely high for the next person that’s going to come in, not only with his knowledge and experience in public education, but also his pride for the city of Bethlehem,” Horlick said.

Horlick said when he first met Silva, he could immediately sense his passion for the Bethlehem Area School District and the success of its students.

Horlick began teaching in the district in 2015 and after three years became assistant principal of Nitchmann Middle School. In 2021, he became principal of Broughal Middle School, where he said Silva was his direct supervisor and coached him to be an instructional leader.

“I always felt like (Silva) was very supportive of helping me as I progressed throughout my career from teacher to being an administrator,” Horlick said.

Horlick said his favorite memory was when Silva called him to say he’d been hired as the principal of Liberty High School. He said it was a proud moment for both of them, as Silva had been a mentor and coach throughout his career.

He also said he wants the next superintendent to be someone who feels honored to embrace the culture, diversity and vibrancy of the Bethlehem community.

Silva said he believes every student should be their authentic selves. He said despite the Trump administration’s efforts, the Bethlehem Area School District maintains its focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and doesn’t want to weaken that commitment.

“The Bethlehem Area School District is a big ocean and one ship is not going to change the ocean,” Silva said. “I think any superintendent should recognize that.”

Silva said he’s unsure what his next path will be, but he may teach college-level education classes and continue serving the community in other ways.

He’s currently on the board of directors for nonprofits, such as New Bethany Ministries — which supports people experiencing poverty, hunger and homelessness — and United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley— which invests in solutions for education, healthy aging and community stability.