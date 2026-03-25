Senior men’s tennis player Jackson Morash said his journey with tennis began in childhood, influenced by his mother’s love for the sport. When he was 9 years old, he began playing competitively, and by the end of middle school he decided to take the sport seriously.

Morash said he worked tirelessly in high school with the goal of playing a Division I sport. His dedication paid off when he earned a spot on Lehigh’s team. An economics major from Dallas, Texas, Morash said he chose Lehigh because it offered the balance he was searching for between academics and athletics.

“I wanted to go somewhere that would set me up well after school, and (Lehigh) was also a realistic spot where I could play and feel like I was part of the team,” he said.

Over four seasons, Morash said that sense of belonging has become the most meaningful part of his experience. He said the seniors on the team focus on creating a family-like culture.

He said that atmosphere has remained constant despite roster changes throughout the years.

When he first arrived on campus in fall 2022, Morash said the team consisted mostly of American players with similar backgrounds. Now, the lineup includes athletes from multiple countries, including Brazil, Israel and Canada.

“It’s been good to see new perspectives,” Morash said. “It’s also been challenging accepting different viewpoints at first, but once we try them we realize it can actually be the better way to go.”

Sophomore teammate Ofer Hacohen said Morash has played a major role in helping bring the group together during the team’s evolution.

Hacohen said Morash is extremely accomplished but modest about his achievements. He also said Morash excels at tennis and gives his all to the team.

“He can be hurting and he can be injured and he can be sick, but he will always show up, he will always give you 100%,” Hacohen said. “I think that’s extremely resilient from him.”

He also said in long, high-pressure matches, Morash often smiles or laughs during the third set, which helps remind the team to enjoy playing the sport.

That approach has shown during competition. In the Mountain Hawks’ 5-2 win on Feb. 21, Morash battled through a three-set match at No. 5 singles to secure the team’s fifth point.

He holds a 6-10 singles record and a 3-9 doubles record in the 2024-25 season, bringing his career totals to 16-35 in singles and 18-20 in doubles play.

However, numbers only tell part of the story.

When the fall season began last September, Morash said he didn’t want to let his emotions or personal issues dictate the year. After struggling with nerves early in his career, he said his approach to tennis matches has changed.

Morash said he’s focused on enjoying his final season and supporting teammates whenever possible. He also said he wants younger players to have the same positive experience he had at Lehigh. His role, he said, has evolved from being a consistent player in the lineup to someone who also contributes from the sidelines.

Strength coach Dylan Baxter said he’s seen Morash develop significantly during his time with the program. He said Morash’s leadership took a noticeable step forward over the past year, and that his style is subtle but effective.

“(Morash) has really grown a lot over the past four years,” Baxter said. “He’s a lead-by-example guy. He’s going to be the first one there to make sure everything is done right.”

Beyond his leadership on the team, Morash has also focused on his academic work. He recently secured a return offer from Stonybrook Capital, an investment banking firm in New York City. Morash said he’s now focused on finishing his college career alongside his teammates.

The team has one primary goal this season: to win the Patriot League conference.

Even if he has a great individual season, Morash said it won’t matter unless the team wins the tournament.

As Morash approaches the end of his career as a Mountain Hawk, he said he hopes his legacy will be defined by something bigger than his statistics.

“I hope people remember me as someone who was there for teammates,” he said. “Having friends for life and knowing I can rely on people, That’s been the most meaningful part of (tennis).”

The team continues its spring season on March 28 at against Navy at the Lewis Indoor Tennis Center.





