During a game against Loyola University Chicago on Feb. 28 that stretched into extra innings after a one-run stalemate, first-year outfielder Megan Lodge stepped to the plate with a chance to end it. She didn’t hesitate, driving a walk-off home run to secure the win and spark Lehigh softball early in its season.

Moments like that have quickly defined Lodge’s start in Bethlehem. Just months earlier, she was adjusting not only to a new level of competition, but also to a completely different environment.

“I’m more of a shy, socially anxious person,” Lodge said. “The whole environment of college was something to adapt to.

The Ohio native arrived with multiple all-state and all-district honors and initially expected the transition to be easy, but quickly realized the level of competition was much higher.

She said the transition from high school to college softball forced her to adjust both her expectations and her mindset. Instead of stepping into a guaranteed role, she found herself competing for playing time and learning to earn her spot.

Lodge has hit six doubles and recorded 21 putouts in the outfield. Her growth hasn’t gone unnoticed by teammates.

First-year pitcher Addison Moorman said Lodge was initially shy when she joined the team.

“(Lodge) was really shy and kind of reserved, and then she’s really blossomed since being on this team,” Moorman said. “Her personality has totally come out. She’s really funny and really outgoing.”

Moorman, who lives in the same residence hall as Lodge, said the change has taken place in just a few months. That development has mirrored Lodge’s presence on the field, where she’s quickly become a key contributor.

“She takes hacks,” Moorman said. “She’s just swinging for the fences.”

Lodge’s power was on display during a weekend series at North Carolina State University on Feb. 27, when she hit four home runs, including a game-tying hit and a walk-off in extra innings.

On March 1 against the University of Toledo, she added two more home runs to help complete a series sweep.

Despite those standout moments, Lodge’s approach remains grounded. Teammates consistently point to her composure and team-first mentality.

“(Lodge is) so calm about everything,” Moorman said. “(Lodge is) nonchalant. She’ll hit a home run and be like, ‘Yeah, that’s for you guys.’”

Senior infielder Crysta Dunes said Lodge’s mindset reflects the culture the team emphasizes, especially among younger players.

“(Lodge) has been doing a really good job of being team-first,” she said.

Lodge said that mentality has been shaped by her teammates and coaches, as well as the relationships she’s built since arriving on campus. She said she feels close with her teammates, describing them as her best friends.

“There’s no selfishness,” Lodge said. “We’re all just like a family. We really just try to support one another on and off the field.”

She said that trust translates to better communication and chemistry on the field, something that’s developed since the fall.

Off the field, Lodge has embraced team traditions and routines that help her stay relaxed and focused, emphasizing a calm, confident mindset centered on playing free, letting loose and focusing on softball.

She said that balance between intensity and enjoyment has been key to her early success.

Duenas said that balance is also reflected in lighter moments, including Lodge’s enthusiasm for postgame ice cream. A self-proclaimed fan of mint chocolate chip, Lodge has become known for organizing team outings after games.

As the season continues, Lodge said she remains focused on growth rather than accolades, emphasizing her commitment to improving and contributing to the team.