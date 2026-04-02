The Green House Tearoom infuses service with curated experience

Former Pennsylvania state troopers and best friends of 30 years, Rick Graessel and Jim Wheeler always knew they wanted to start a business together — and always imagined it would be a bar or restaurant.

They never expected they would one day co-own a tearoom.

When Graessel purchased a 121-year-old mansion on Cherokee Street in 2021, he originally planned to keep it as an investment property. However, Wheeler told his soon-to-be business partner he needed to do something one-of-a-kind with it.

When Wheeler first saw the building that would become The Green House Tearoom, named after the original builder and owner, Charles Green, he knew it was something special.

“My first thought was ‘people need to see this,’” Wheeler said.

In April, Wheeler received a surprising call from Graessel.

Inspired by a trip he took with his daughters and mother to a high tea experience, Graessel said he wanted to turn the house into a tearoom. He wanted his business to do more than just serve tea — he wanted to curate a distinct, memorable experience for everyone who walked in.

Wheeler said he was taken aback by the proposal but didn’t hesitate to agree.

With a concept in place, Graessel’s vision for the tearoom began brewing.

“The building, it’s like a hand in a glove,” Wheeler said. “It’s almost like it was set up for a tearoom (and) just gives you that feeling of ‘I’m home.’”

Graessel, who began working in carpentry right out of high school, said he drew on his experience in the remodeling industry while developing the interior design plans.

He said he got to work immediately, handling everything from wood and roof work with Wheeler to deciding on lighting in each room.

Steeped in intentional detailing, Graessel’s final designs included handpicked silverware at each table, eye-catching wallpaper patterns and antique china teacups borrowed from Wheeler’s mother’s kitchen.

“The idea really did turn into a vision,” Graessel said. “It was more than an idea.”

The final layout divides The Green House into three dining areas.

Wheeler said the Magnolia Room, adorned with pink and white hues, reflects the magnolia flowers he and Graessel admired outside while remodeling the property. The Green Room, named for both its imperial jade-colored and decor and the home’s former owner, Charles Green, carries historical significance. The Empire Room, with more formal design elements, sits in a rounded space near the entrance.

But the design process extended beyond aesthetics.

Graessel said it also meant assembling the right team to bring the vision together.

He said that began with hiring Sara Downing, the tearoom’s operations manager, who’s originally from South Carolina.

Graessel said they valued having someone with high tea experience because of her Southern background.

“The quality of service, the quality of the food, everything has got to be consistent, down to cheesecake flavors,” Downing said. “We try to go above and beyond and make every table, every guest, feel special.”

Not long after, The Green House hired Alexandria Jimenez to assist with food preparation and table service.

Like Downing, Jimenez said personalized customer service is what she enjoys most about the job.

“I just love the people that come with it,” she said. “Putting a smile on everybody’s face and doing everything that I can to make their day better.”

The Green House Tearoom opened June 4.

Now, 10 months after opening, Graessel, Wheeler and Downing said they’ve been having a blast.

Downing said even though Graessel and Wheeler are “business guys,” she’s enjoyed working with them.

“(Graessel and Wheeler are) nuts,” Downing said. “They’re just great. Work should be fun.”

The co-owners also emphasized expanding The Green House’s presence through digital marketing a key goal for the future.

But Graessel said the challenge is part of the appeal.

“If anybody wants to compete with us, they’re going to have to elevate to what we’re doing,” Graessel said. “It is that challenge — building the business from absolutely nothing and trying to make it successful — that is the thrill that I love having.”

Wheeler said he believes in the quality of the business’ service and execution of Graessel’s original vision and is looking ahead.

“My hope is that the business blooms,” Wheeler said. “Business is going so well that we constantly talk about opening a second ‘Green House’ and pushing it to its limits. I really would love to expand and offer this whole tea experience to other areas.”