Men’s basketball junior guard and captain Nasir Whitlock announced he will enter the transfer portal in an Instagram post Thursday morning.

Whitlock, the Patriot League Tournament MVP, helped lead the Mountain Hawks to a conference championship and an NCAA tournament bid.

In his post, Whitlock thanked God, his coaches, teammates and the Lehigh community, calling his time in Bethlehem “a special place in my heart” before announcing his decision to enter the portal following prayers and meaningful conversations.

Whitlock led the Patriot League in scoring this season, averaging 20.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range.

He delivered several standout performances throughout the season, including multiple 30-point games and a 29-point outing in the Patriot League quarterfinals. He closed that performance with a game-winning half-court shot to defeat the College of the Holy Cross.

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens April 7 and closes April 21.