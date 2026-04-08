Senior distance runner Thomas Arnold is finishing his final collegiate track season this spring, but said his true passion lies off the track: traveling the world and running in new places.

Arnold, who’s visited nearly 40 countries, has balanced the demands of Division I athletics with his love for travel by planning trips around school breaks and training wherever he goes. As his collegiate career comes to a close, he hopes to finish strong while continuing to explore new places through running.

“It’s all about time management,” Arnold said. “In the summer, running is something you can do anywhere, so it makes it easier to travel.”

Arnold’s interest in traveling began at a young age, when he would go on runs with his father on family trips. He said these frequent family trips helped spark his interest in seeing the world.

“Running is nice when I’m traveling,” Arnold said. “It’s a good way to explore wherever you are. I can go on a long run and basically see the whole city.”

So far, he’s traveled through South America, Africa, Europe and Asia.

Even without competing in track or cross country in high school, Arnold said he trained on his own, which eventually earned him a spot at Lehigh.

“When I came on my visit, I really liked (Lehigh’s) team culture,” Arnold said. “It seemed like everyone got along really well, and I liked how you could balance athletics, academics and a social life.”

He has made his mark in competition, including a first-place finish in the 4×800-meter relay in the the Fast Times Before Finals on Dec. 6, and a strong performance at the Keystone State Challenge on March 21.

Sophomore distance runner Will Mrozinski said Arnold’s personality has a strong impact on the team and in the locker room.

“He’s just a very positive guy,” Mrozinski said. “He’s always happy at practice, and that helps pull everyone through workouts.”

Mrozinski also said Arnold’s attitude remains consistent regardless of how the team’s season is going, describing him as someone who brings the same positive energy both on and off the track and is enjoyable to be around, which benefits the team.

Arnold’s presence extends beyond his personality. Mrozinski said he brings a sense of leadership that helps teammates navigate the mental and physical challenges of being a collegiate athlete.

Junior distance runner Ryan Baker said Arnold plays a key role in keeping the team grounded and focused.

“(Arnold) adds a calming presence,” he said. “He cares about running, but he also understands the mental side of it. He brings a chill vibe that really helps everyone.”

With the spring semester marking his final season, Arnold said he hopes to finish strong, including setting personal records in the 1,500-meter run and helping the team compete against rival Lafayette College.

After graduation, Arnold said he plans to continue running and traveling.

“I can’t picture this team without (Arnold),” Baker said. “We’re really going to miss him.”

Arnold said the end of his college career isn’t a finish line, but rather a starting point for his future goals.

