Softball has been a part of sophomore Lizzie Kern’s life since she was 9 years old. From an early age, she stood out not only for her athletic ability, but also as a motivator for her teammates.

The Pennsylvania native came to Lehigh as a four-time all-league and all-area honoree. As a first-year, she scored 19 runs, adding to her list of early accomplishments and laying the foundation for her success as a Mountain Hawk.

At Cornell University on March 21, Kern reached a season high with four hits, three runs batted in and five putouts. She also had a home run and two steals in the game.

Coach Fran Troyan said Kern is an incredible athlete.

“She’s really turned out in her sophomore year to be a real integral part of our lineup,” Troyan said.

While her statistics speak volumes, both Troyan and first-year Maia D’Amico said Kern motivates the team by leading by example.

“She’s super kind (and) super hard working,” D’Amico said. “She’s been a huge aspect of our team this year, and a leader as well.”

She said Kern’s leadership is rooted in discipline and consistency, particularly in the weight room.

Kern said she pushes her teammates by lifting heavier weights herself, and she and her lifting partner motivate each other to reach new limits.

D’Amico said Kern models leadership beyond training

“(Kern) doesn’t let the pressure get to her,” D’Amico said. “She knows that we have her back and she has ours. Her presence is very calm.”

Troyan said Kern’s mental strength and resilience during stressful moments make her a standout player and role model.

Kern said she uses stress as motivation, turning pressure into something beneficial.

“Putting pressure on myself but also being able to deal with it, (I) use it as a positive thing,” she said. “I want that pressure situation so that I can come out successful from it.”

Kern said her teammates and coaches are also a major source of inspiration. She said softball serves as a support system and community, giving her an outlet for stress and making her work feel more meaningful.

She said her teammates play a significant role in her life on and off the field.

“I get to play softball with my best friends and that’s really special to be able to have that,” Kern said. “Our team is like family to me.”

As her sophomore season progresses, Troyan said Kern’s success is only the beginning and expects her impact to continue to grow.

“She’s a very good player right now, and she still has a tremendous amount of growth left in her,” Troyan said. “The sky is the limit for (Kern).”