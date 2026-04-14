Ashley Witkowski debuts her first novel: “A Guide to Getting Lost”

Ashley Witkowski, ‘28, entered Lehigh with the dream of becoming a pediatrician. Now, she’s an English major, Jane Austen scholar and published author of “A Guide to Getting Lost.”

“A Guide to Getting Lost” is a contemporary romance novel set at a fictional university in Boston, following protagonists Willa and Julian as their relationship blossoms from strangers to lovers. Julian is an architecture major, tour guide and standoffish senior, while Willa is a curious English major, coffee lover and transfer student.

Witkowski said readers who know her may notice similarities between her and the novel’s protagonist. She said she intentionally wove elements of her own experiences into Willa’s character and key moments in the story.

She said Willa shares several of her own interests, including studying English and having a love for Boston and coffee.

“Writing is a way that I can have a physical resemblance of something that means a lot to me,” she said. “Growing up, I had a journal, and even though it wasn’t a story, it was kind of like my gem. It’s like a little prized possession you can hold onto.”

However, Witkowski’s path to becoming an author wasn’t linear.

She said she was homeschooled during eighth and ninth grade due to medical issues, which gave her extensive exposure to the health care system and inspired her to pursue pediatrics. She entered Lehigh as a behavioral neuroscience major, focusing on pediatric neurology, with several medical internships already completed.

After arriving at Lehigh, Witkowski began taking humanities courses and said she felt torn between what she thought she should pursue and what she genuinely enjoyed. She ultimately switched to an English major and is now considering graduate school or law school.

Soon after changing majors, Witkowski said she immersed herself in the study of Jane Austen, and said she finds old literature “sentimental” and a contrast to her contemporary writing style.

English professor Michael Kramp said he brought Witkowski and a small group of students to a Jane Austen Society of North America event in New York City last year. At the event, attendees heard scholars speak, viewed a prominent book exhibit and networked with internationally renowned academics. There, Witkowski met scholar Devoney Looser, a connection that later led to one of her internships this semester.

Witkowski said she’s currently balancing two Austen-related internships: one as a publicist for Looser’s upcoming book, “Wild for Austen,” and another researching and editing Jane Austen podcasts with Kramp in his Jane Austen Research Group.

Kramp said he’s worked with Witkowski since her first year and has seen her academic interests evolve.

“(Witkowski) has grown in confidence both as a writer and as a thinker,” he said.Witkowski’s friend, Rachael Burcker, ‘28, said Witkowski began writing the novel in summer 2025 and completed it in under a year.

She said the book has already gained traction on “BookTok,” earning strong reviews and a 4.0 rating on Goodreads.

“The fact that (A Guide to Getting Lost) is already published, and (Witkowski is) in the process of trying to get this sold at Barnes and Noble, and she’s already sold dozens of copies on Amazon, is just so beyond impressive,” Burcker said.

While her academic goals have shifted, Witkowski said her passion for advocacy has remained constant. From aspiring doctor to writer, she said she hopes her journey encourages other students to explore their interests without fear of changing direction.

“If you’re driven and motivated enough, you can get any of these experiences,” she said.

Wirkowski said she also hopes to serve as an example for students who are uncertain about their futures and to show that opportunities exist across disciplines when paired with passion.

“A lot of people actually don’t feel like they have the voice to become a writer, but I feel like it’s true that anyone can be a writer as long as you have a heart and a mind to it,” Witkowski said.

Through Willa and Julian’s story, she said she aims to inspire others to use their voice, regardless of academic major, career aspirations or expectations from others.

Witkowski will host her first book signing on May 5 at West Lawn Public Library. She said she plans to hold additional book signings at local bookstores and libraries in the future.