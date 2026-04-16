Students protest sexual violence on campus

On Monday evening, Destin Mattey, ‘29, dressed in blue for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, sat at the flagpole outside the Clayton University Center holding a cardboard sign reading, “Survivors stronger together,” to protest sexual assault and raise awareness for victims.

He was part of an ​unofficial protest at Lehigh’s flagpole, joined by one other student, Aidan Miller, ‘29.

For the hour, Mattey spoke with passing students, sharing information about sexual assault and encouraging open dialogue. He also distributed pieces of cardboard for students to write positive messages to share on social media.

Mattey said he’s passionate about spreading sexual assault awareness because several women in his family and one of his close friends have experienced sexual abuse firsthand. He said sexual violence is more prevalent than many people realize.

“(Sexual violence) is a reality we need to get more familiar with so we know how to navigate and fix these issues instead of brushing them to the side and just giving people therapists,” he said.​

He said sexual abuse is prevalent on campus and that, to make progress, there need to be greater consequences for committing sexual violence.

“If you look on Yik Yak, there’s so much misogyny,” Mattey said. “Those are the people that, if given the chance, will commit those crimes against another person, and they most likely won’t get caught.”

​While there are some clubs on campus working to raise awareness, such as Break the Silence, Mattey said he believes most organizations aren’t taking enough action to address serious issues like sexual violence and racism.

Due to this perceived inaction, Mattey said he chose not to collaborate with a campus organization to stage the protest.

​“I know there are people out there that need a community that is more active and serious about (sexual assault and racism),” Mattey said. “Clubs need to be doing more.”

Miller joined Mattey around 6:40 p.m., holding a sign listing victims of of sexual assault from the Lehigh Valley, including Jeanne Clery.

Clery, a first-year student at Lehigh in 1986, was sexually assaulted and then murdered in her dorm room.

“I think everyone is always vaguely against sexual assault, until it’s their friend that does it, or someone they know is a victim or a perpetrator,” Miller said. “I really think that is a harmful thing to society.”

Miller said there needs to be more discussion about how to respond when someone you know is affected.

He said he’s heard secondhand accounts of sexual violence at Lehigh and knows that sexual abuse has historically been a problem on college campuses.

“I’m really here to promote more of that individual responsibility by looking out for your friends and standing with victims,” Miller said.

Sophia Verbic, ‘26, stopped to speak with Mattey and Miller.

She said it’s important for students to organize in person to advocate for issues that matter to them.

“It’s definitely important to be out here spreading awareness, especially in person, so people can talk to one another and participate in meaningful conversations,” she said.

Mattey said he plans to organize more protests in the future, to continue speaking out about important issues.

“Lehigh will be better,” he said. “It all starts here.”