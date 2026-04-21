Nasir Whitlock announces commitment to Georgia Institute of Technology

Men’s basketball junior guard and captain Nasir Whitlock announced his commitment to the Georgia Institute of Technology in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon.

The commitment follows a standout season in which Whitlock led the Patriot League in scoring, averaging 20.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range.

He leaves the Patriot League ranked first this season in total points and fourth in both league and Lehigh history.

Whitlock finished the season as the Patriot League Tournament MVP, helping lead Lehigh to a conference championship and a NCAA Tournament bid.

His accolades reflect a series of standout performances throughout the season, including multiple 30-point games and a game-winning half-court shot to defeat the College of the Holy Cross in the Patriot League quarterfinals.