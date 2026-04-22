International Bazaar showcases cultural diversity on campus

The annual International Bazaar drew a large crowd of students, families and community members for a celebration of culture on Sunday.

Hosted by the Office of International Students and Scholars, the event highlights cultures across campus through food, dance and community participation.

This year’s bazaar featured 20 performances from various dance groups and student clubs, showcasing a wide range of cultural traditions. The event also included a fashion show in which students displayed traditional clothing connected to their ethnic backgrounds

Upon entry, attendees received a strip of tickets to use at different food stations throughout the event. The food was provided by local restaurants selected by students to represent their own cultures, giving guests the chance to sample a range of dishes while moving through the event.

Katrina Bui, ‘26, marketing committee chair for the Office of International Affairs planning board, said the event was organized by a 13-member student committee with support from a faculty adviser. She said preparation began in late November, with periodic meetings held throughout the year.

Bui said the planning process is divided among smaller committees that handle different aspects of the event before coming together as a larger group. She said the event is especially meaningful because it brings different cultures together in one space.

“I love seeing all the performances and opening a space to celebrate different cultures,” Bui said.

Luis Cáceres, ‘24, ‘26G, co-founder of Lehigh’s Dominican culture club, said he’s thankful for the opportunity to represent his culture on campus. He said Dominican culture reflects a mix of influences, including African, Spanish and Indigenous roots.

“We’re very proud of our culture,” Cáceres said. “Dominicans are a little bit of everything.”

Angelina Diaz, ‘27, president of Lehigh’s Polynesian Student Alliance, said she’s grateful the International Bazaar gave students an opportunity to share their cultural pride with the broader campus community. She said events like this help students feel represented and give them the opportunity to teach others about their traditions and backgrounds.

During the bazaar, Diaz said a Hawaiian family stopped by the group’s table and said they were happy to see a space for Polynesian students. She said moments like these show the importance of having cultural organizations represented on campus.

She also said the Polynesian Student Alliance has about 18 members and stays active throughout the year through executive board meetings, fundraisers and events. She said those efforts help bring awareness to Polynesian culture on campus and keep members connected as a group.

Vitalii Martyniak, ‘26, president of the Ukrainian Student Association, prepared a poster and food for attendees as part of the group’s display. He said one of the most meaningful parts of being an international student is being able to offer different experiences, opinions and knowledge that can broaden how others understand the world.

“(International students) have experience living in other places, so (they) bring those perspectives and that knowledge,” Martyniak said.

Martyniak said various student-led organizations were encouraged to represent their backgrounds and take part in the event. For many students, the International Bazaar was an opportunity to showcase their cultures to the broader campus community.