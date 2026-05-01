Seniors who transferred to Lehigh reflect on the risks and rewards of starting over, sharing how leaving one school for another ultimately led them to stronger communities, clearer goals and a deeper understanding of themselves.

For students who transferred to Lehigh, the decision didn’t happen all at once but was built over time.

Sydney White, ‘26, a psychology and health, medicine and society double major, began her college career at the University of Tennessee. She was drawn to the size of the school and the distance from home, but once she arrived, she said that scale became isolating.

Large lecture halls made it difficult to connect with professors, leaving her feeling disconnected academically and socially. This was especially challenging when she realized she lacked strong relationships with faculty for opportunities like recommendations.

“I just didn’t feel that sense of community,” she said.

By winter break, White said she could no longer ignore that feeling. She realized she wanted a smaller, more personal environment where she could build relationships and feel seen.

Transferring to Lehigh her sophomore year came with uncertainty, particularly entering a social environment where many students had already formed friend groups. Still, she found that fear didn’t match reality. By staying outgoing and open, she built connections quickly and found a strong sense of community within her major.

“I see the same familiar faces, which didn’t happen freshman year,” White said.

That familiarity extended beyond the classroom. Before arriving on campus, White reached out to professors and secured a research position.

Now preparing for law school and a future in public health, she sees transferring as a defining experience — one that helped her better understand her academic, social and geographic needs.

White said she built meaningful connections at her previous institution that she was able to maintain. That support helped guide her to Lehigh, where she found a more intimate academic setting.

For others, the transition required rebuilding both academic and social foundations.

Finance major Anna Suter, ‘26, transferred to Lehigh after a year at Hobart and William Smith Colleges during COVID. Without a traditional first-year experience, she felt disconnected from campus life and limited in available opportunities. She was looking for stronger academic resources, a clearer career pipeline and a broader alumni network — all of which she found at Lehigh.

While the decision to transfer ultimately became “the best decision ever,” Suter said the adjustment was difficult because it required her to put herself out there.

Unlike first-year students, Suter said transfer students don’t have the same built-in opportunities to form connections. Living in upperclassman housing meant fewer chances for organic interaction, forcing her to be intentional about building relationships.

To do so, she joined clubs and worked to create the social foundation many students develop during their first year.

Coming from a liberal arts environment into Lehigh’s business school required adjustment. With many required courses still to complete, Suter said she balanced a heavier schedule without the flexibility of early electives.

That pressure became a source of growth. She said transferring forced her to take ownership of her decisions, advocate for herself and pursue her academic and professional goals.

“Learning to fight for what I want is definitely something I learned about myself,” she said.

Suter said she navigated much of the transfer process quietly, relying on her parents as a support system throughout the process.

Looking back, she believes she could’ve stayed at Hobart and William Smith — but not happily. Transferring gave her access to the opportunities, environment and personal growth she was seeking, ultimately shaping her college experience and building her confidence.

For Ava Jennings, ‘26, an economics major with a marketing minor, the decision to transfer wasn’t just about academics — it was about choosing herself.

After a year at the University of Cincinnati, Jennings found herself in an environment that no longer felt right. She said when she went home and thought about returning, she realized she didn’t want to.

“I didn’t think it was best for my mental health to go back,” she said.

Despite being confident in her decision, the process came with risk. Jennings navigated entering the portal on her own, researching schools and organizing visits independently. It was the first time she relied entirely on herself to make a decision that would shape her future.

That independence became a defining part of her journey.

When she visited Lehigh, Jennings said she immediately felt it was where she was meant to be.

“The second I stepped on campus, I just got that feeling of, ‘This is home,’” she said. “I absolutely needed to be here.”

What stood out most was the sense of community. Even before arriving, Jennings said she could tell Lehigh’s community was more connected and supportive — especially the women’s lacrosse team, which was recruiting her after three years at the University of Cincinnati.

“I had so many girls on the team reaching out to me, offering help with housing, with admissions, with getting registered for classes,” she said. “If I didn’t know what to do, someone always had an answer. Everyone jumped in and wanted to help.”

While the transition brought pressure — including a demanding academic schedule on a shortened timeline — Jennings said her support system made the changes feel less overwhelming.

“I feel like I truly learned how to be independent,” she said. “I was handling everything by myself, and I learned my own mental strength. I told myself, ‘You just got through a year of something really hard — you can do anything.’”

That shift in mindset became central to her experience at Lehigh. What once felt like uncertainty turned into confidence as she balanced academics, athletics and the demands of transferring.

Jennings said her journey was one of growth in independence and perspective. She now approaches challenges with optimism and self-confidence, grounded in the understanding that she’s already overcome difficult obstacles.

“I’ve learned to be proud of myself,” she said. “You can truly do anything if you believe that you can.”

For Jennings, transferring was more than a change in schools. It was a decision to trust her instincts, take control of her future and build a life that aligns with her well-being and goals.

“Never doubt yourself,” she said. “If you know something isn’t right for you, don’t stay. You deserve to be somewhere that makes you happy.”

Each student faced uncertainty — socially, academically or personally — but found that taking the risk led to something more meaningful. For White, it was connection and academic opportunity. For Suter, it was independence and self-advocacy. For Jennings, it was resilience and self-belief.

As graduation approaches, they said they will carry the lessons from their time at Lehigh and the confidence gained from making a difficult decision.