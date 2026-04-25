Amidst a rainy Saturday morning, the No. 1 Lehigh men’s tennis team took the stage at the Lewis Indoor Tennis Center to face No. 5 Bucknell University in the Patriot League semifinals. The Mountain Hawks (15-8, 7-1 Patriot) defeated the Bison (12-12, 2-4 Patriot) to advance to the Patriot League Championship.

In doubles, No. 2 senior Wyeth Anzilotti and first-year Henry Stoller rallied against seniors Brendan McDonald and Oscar Bain to emerge victorious 6-3.

No. 1 fifth-year Sean Jaeger and junior Alex Van Lumich took on seniors Amar Tahirovic and Adam Stavrakas to win their doubles set for Lehigh 6-4.

No. 3 first-year Kosei Ogata and sophomore Rafael Gracie faced sophomore Nelson Alapi and junior Will Robinson, but the match was abandoned at 4-3 after Lehigh secured the doubles point.

In singles, No. 3 first-year Aleksander Daskalovic triumphed over Bain in two sets, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 1 Jaeger fell to Tahirovic in two sets 4-6, 2-6 to give Bucknell its first point. No. 4 Bucknell junior Liam Kilmer defeated Ogata 4-6, 4-6 to tie the score at 2.

No. 2 Van Lumich competed in a heated back-and-forth match against Stavrakas to give the Mountain Hawks their third point, 7-6 (7-2), 6-0.

No. 5 sophomore Ofer Hacohen battled against McDonald in the final match and secure Lehigh’s win, 6-5, 6-4.

No. 6 Stoller played two sets against Robinson before the match was abandoned, 2-6, 4-5.

Lehigh will face the winner of No. 2 Navy versus No. 3 Army in the Patriot League Championship Sunday.