Senior attacker Nina DeNicola went from being sidelined to scoring a double overtime, game-winning goal in less than one season.

In the final moments of Lehigh’s game against Boston University on April 11, DeNicola scored the golden goal in double overtime to secure an 11-10 win.

After going winless in Patriot League play for most of the season, the victory over the Terriers marked the Mountain Hawks’ only conference win, as they finished last at 1-8.

“Our entire team all believed that we were going to win,” DeNicola said. “Someone needs to get the job done, and it just happened to be me.

DeNicola’s family has deep roots in lacrosse, which she said made the moment especially meaningful. She said her sisters paved the way for her, and with her father having played collegiately, she knew since middle school that she wanted to compete at the college level.

After scoring, DeNicola said her focus immediately shifted to those around her.

She said she felt a rush of excitement after the goal and was most eager to celebrate the win with her teammates.

Coach Steph Lazo said she was pacing throughout the game and described the moment as a “really big statement win” for the team.

Senior attacker Kacie Wines said the win provided a push in the right direction, even though the season didn’t unfold as the team had hoped.

For most of her time at Lehigh, DeNicola wasn’t the player who scored game-winning goals in double overtime. Reflecting on the difference this season, she said increased playing time made the biggest impact.

“I think throughout the year, (DeNicola) really gained a lot of confidence and (believed) in herself,” Lazo said. “She’s always out shooting extra, asking questions and constantly wanting to better her game, which is obviously everything you want to ask for from a coach. I’m really proud of just how she has progressed throughout this season and has really gained some mental toughness as well.”

Earlier in the season, DeNicola led Lehigh with six goals in an 18-15 win over Columbia University.

Wines said DeNicola has been highly accurate with her shooting and consistently makes the most of her opportunities.

She described DeNicola as gritty and the type of player who continues to work hard despite obstacles. She added that DeNicola has consistently been in the “right place at the right time” on the field.

Lazo said DeNicola has “her eye for the cage” and is “hungry” for goals.

As strong as DeNicola is on the field, Wines said she’s just as impactful off it.

“I feel like (DeNicola’s) a very driven person, and she cares a lot about everybody around her,” Wines said. “She’s always just going the extra mile to make sure that everybody feels supported and important on and off the field.”

When asked to give her first-year self one piece of advice, DeNicola said to be kind to oneself. As she reflects on her time at Lehigh, she said she’s beginning to look forward to her future post-graduation.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling, because obviously, I love Lehigh, love my teammates and I’m gonna miss lacrosse, but I think that the next chapter (of) my life is also going to be really exciting,” DeNicola said.