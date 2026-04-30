Understanding Small Businesses

Scott Effting is the owner of Action Wheels Bike Shop at 520 W. Broad St.

Throughout Bethlehem, the Lehigh Valley and beyond, there are countless small businesses. It would be nearly impossible to visit all of them, and even narrowing the scope to just local breweries, bookstores or coffee shops can feel overwhelming. Every main street, side street and shopping center seems to have somewhere new to try, somewhere new to support and somewhere new to form an opinion about.

Unlike large retail chains, small businesses often have only one opportunity to make a first impression. Many customers base their decision on whether to return on a single experience, placing a higher level of pressure on those businesses.

The term “small business” itself covers a wide range of operations. Some have fewer than five employees, who sometimes are all family members or close friends, while others have larger teams with dedicated management, marketing support and what seems to be a well-rotated staff. Because of limited resources, small businesses may not always be able to provide the same immediate turnaround times or answer the phone on the first ring. However, these same types of limitations are often accepted without question at large chain stores.

For small businesses, expectations can sometimes be higher, even though the realities of staffing and capacity are very different. Behind every “open” sign on the front door is a small staff updating inventory, scheduling, placing orders, answering the phones, sweeping floors, providing customer service and doing everything else required to keep the lights on and business flowing.

When interacting with a small business, it helps to remember that there are real people behind the counter.

A shop might only be open until 7 p.m. because the owner wants to be home for their kid’s bedtime routine, or they’re working a second job to keep the business afloat. Sometimes I choose to close on a Saturday because a friend is getting married, and everyone who works at the shop is attending. These are normal life moments, but they can feel unusual in a world used to large corporations that always have another employee scheduled and ready to step in and that don’t have these personal connections with their employees.

At the same time, shopping locally creates opportunities for something larger than convenience: relationships.

Going into small businesses can help you feel connected, which is something now craved more than ever. Small businesses are often the places where customers become regulars, conversations are remembered and genuine connections form. I will remember your dog’s name that accompanied you into the shop. I will remember that you mentioned your morning commute and dropping your kids off at school by the bike I’m repairing for you. I will remember that your friend recommended you check us out since you live around the corner. I will remember what you do for a living and pass along your name to friends looking for a recommendation. While meaningful experiences can happen anywhere, today’s fast pace and high turnover rates can make those connections feel rare, and it’s difficult to replicate them in larger retail environments.

As a small business owner myself, this is something I’ve had to better understand over time. Small businesses often feel more relatable than big-box stores because they’re built around shared interests. The person behind the counter might live in the same neighborhood, ride the same trails or go to the same events as you. Over time, those repeated interactions can grow into genuine connections, turning a quick visit into something more meaningful — something beyond purchasing an item. I’m lucky to have a lot of meaningful friendships that started with a stranger walking in and checking out our space.

So next time a shop window catches your attention or a new business opens nearby, consider stopping in with curiosity and patience. Small businesses may only get one chance to make an impression, but when given the opportunity, they often create experiences that feel more human, more memorable and more connected to the community around you.