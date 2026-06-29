Men’s Head Wrestling Coach Pat Santoro Retires

Lehigh men’s wrestling head coach Pat Santoro announced his retirement on Thursday through the team’s Instagram account. Santoro is leaving Lehigh after 18 seasons as the head coach, and over 25 seasons with Lehigh wrestling as an assistant coach.

During his time in the position, Santoro led the Mountain Hawks to five EIWA team championships, was a six-time EIWA coach of the year and earned the title of National Coach of the Year in 2018.

Santoro ends his head coach career with 202 dual meet wins, making him the winningest head coach in Lehigh wrestling history.

He coached two wrestlers to NCAA national titles, led 29 athletes to EIWA titles and has produced All-American wrestlers during his coaching career.

According to the team’s website, Associate Head Coach and former Lehigh All-American Brad Dillon, ‘04, will be promoted to head coach for the 2026-27 season, following Santoro’s departure.